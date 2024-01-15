Where to sled in Spokane? Here are our top 5 choices.

On a snow day from Hutton Elementary School, Caden Diamond, 11, goes airborne on his sled in Manito Park in January 2017. (COLIN MULVANY/The Spokesman-Review)

The trek to find an ideal sledding launch spot can be grueling.

Aching legs, speeding heart rate and the warm trickle of sweat into snow-gear is all too familiar to winter adventurers who can only hope the ride is worth the effort.

So, where are the best places to sled in the Spokane area?

Here are our top five selections for the whole family.

Holmberg Park

The gentle incline of the hill at Holmberg Park is great for younger kids and the whole family to enjoy together. Hay bales placed at the base of the park’s trees provide some cushion in the event of a crash – though it’s best to bail out before the impact.

For older kids and adults who seek a steeper and more exhilarating – or terrifying – ride, they need only hike a short distance into Holmberg Conservation Area, which borders the west side of the park.

There, sledders can brave much steeper hills with greater distances and higher speeds. Occasionally, sledders pick up so much speed they nearly make it back into Holmberg Park. Although, people bailing off of their sleds in terror is more common.

Underhill Park

The sledding hill at Underhill Park is not for the faint of heart. Of course, younger kids and scared adults can launch off at a lower point on the hill, but there is plenty of steep distance for thrill-seekers.

The long hill makes picking up speed a quick and, depending on your view, terrifying adventure, but it is worth it for the adrenaline rush.

There are more obstacles on the hill than there are at some of the other spots on our list, so it is very important to steer your sled and be prepared to roll off, if a head-on collision with a tree appears imminent.

Valley Mission Park

Ideal for all ages, the hill at Valley Mission Park is a long and balanced hill. It still has some steepness, and sledders can certainly pick up speed, but it isn’t as shockingly steep as Holmberg and Underhill.

Still, it is a good time for older kids who might have outgrown some smaller slopes.

Another bonus of Valley Mission is that it includes a dog park, so you can take your furry friends to play while the kids sled.

Manito Park

The iconic sledding hill near Manito Park‘s duck pond may be Spokane’s most trafficked sledding spot each year, and for good reason.

While not the most exhilarating ride for thrill-seekers, the hill is great for families. With just enough steepness, but not for too long, it is a just-right ride that even Goldilocks would approve of.

Manito Park is also perhaps one of the safest hills on this list, making it a great spot for kids to sled.

Just beware of ice. Because it is so well-used, the snow on the sledding hill can get compacted, making it slick.

Upper Lincoln Park

Similar to Holmberg Park’s gentler incline, Upper Lincoln Park is home to a gradual hill that takes sledders a longer distance.

This makes it ideal for families with younger kids, but Lincoln Park is still fun for all ages. The scenic pond makes for good sightseeing while whizzing down the hill – just be careful not to take a polar plunge. Talk about freezing temperatures.