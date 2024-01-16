Prep roundup: Rogers boys hand West Valley first loss; Ferris girls edge University

Tuesday’s Greater Spokane League contest between Rogers and visiting undefeated West Valley matched two of the top 2A teams in the state. The Eagles came in ranked No. 1 in the state’s RPI system, with the Pirates at No. 10.

It was a defensive, physical game, and starters on both teams found foul trouble.

“We’re built for that, though,” Rogers coach Karim Scott said.

Rogers senior Aaron Kinsey grabbed a defensive rebound with one second left in the game, hit two free throws at the other end to ice it and the Pirates (8-2) edged the visiting Eagles (12-1) 51-48.

“I was getting elbowed in the face – everything. But we got it done,” Kinsey said. “That’s all that matters. We got it done.”

Brady Krebs and Treshon Green led Rogers with 14 points apiece. Kinsey finished with 11 and Devon Holyfield added 10.

Max Fried led West Valley with 18 points.

“We like to go against the best competition and prove ourselves and we did that tonight,” Kinsey said.

“I know (West Valley) is pretty good,” Scott said. “The way things have gone for us the past couple of years … we’re trying to do something we’ve never done before. We had goals this year to beat West Valley, Pullman and Clarkston. We have a lot of work to do.”

After a stop, West Valley called timeout down by one with nine seconds left. The Eagles worked it to Parker Munns in the corner, but his 3-pointer was long and Kinsey came down with the board. He was fouled on the play with one second left, then fouled on the inbounds play. He made both from the line to seal it.

“He’s got a lot of heart,” Scott said of Kinsey.

“I think people are sleeping on us over here,” Kinsey said. “We’re the top dogs, I feel like. But if we’re gonna keep getting stepped on, we’re gonna keep proving ourselves, day in and day out.”

Rogers started quickly. Krebs nailed a long 3 and Green’s put-back gave the Pirates a double-digit lead with three minutes left in the first quarter. Krebs hit a second 3 later and Rogers led 22-3 after one.

West Valley scored the first nine points of the second quarter, with Munns and Fried hitting back-to-back 3-pointers. The Eagles chipped away, limiting Rogers to just one basket in the period, and trimmed the deficit to three at the half.

Fried hit a 3 late in the third to give West Valley its first lead of the game, but Kinsey got a bucket in the paint and the Pirates led 42-41 after three.

“In order for us to make people take us serious, we’ve got to win,” Scott said. “I think the biggest thing for us to do is just try to finish strong and do as best as we can with what we have.”

Boys basketball 4A/3A

Mead 71, Cheney 68: Bryce Lynd hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and the Panthers (8-6, 2-2) edged the visiting Blackhawks (7-7, 2-2). Jaden Ghoreishi led Mead with 20 points and Nash Dunham added 19. Cheney’s Evan Stinson led four in double figures with 27 points.

North Central 75, Central Valley 56: Eli Williams scored 22 points and the Wolfpack (12-2, 3-1) beat the visiting Bears (1-12, 0-4). Isaac Pratt scored 15 points, Jacori Ervin added 14 and JuJu Ervin had 12 for NC. Hunter Bernhart scored 12 points and Cameron Walls added 10 for CV.

Ferris at University: here

Gonzaga Prep 81, Ridgeline 61: Henry Sandberg and Dylynn Groves scored 23 points apiece and the Bullpups (10-5, 2-2) beat the visiting Falcons (11-3, 2-2). Ryan Jackson added 21 points for G-Prep. Easton Amend led Ridgeline with 20 points, Caden Andreas added 12 and Brayden Allen had 10.

Mt. Spokane 64, Lewis and Clark 54: The visiting Wildcats (12-2, 4-0) beat the Tigers (8-6, 1-2). Details were unavailable.

2A

Pullman 52, Clarkston 33: Cade Rogers scored 16 points, Champ Powaukee added 13 and the Greyhounds (9-4, 3-0) defeated the visiting Bantams (6-6, 0-2). Carter Steinwand scored 11 points and Logan Hornsby had 10 for Clarkston.

Shadle Park 66, East Valley 47: The visiting Highlanders (6-7, 1-2) beat the Knights (3-10, 0-3). Details were unavailable.

NEA

Colville 54, Deer Park 52: McKavry Maddox, Jet Bateman and Brock Benson each scored 10 points and the Crimson Hawks (2-11, 2-4) beat the Stags (4-10, 1-5). Davin Kemano led Deer Park with 26 points.

Lakeside 53, Medical Lake 32: Blake Hanson scored 12 points and the Eagles (5-9, 4-2) defeated the visiting Cardinals (4-10, 2-4).

Riverside 60, Newport 40: Jacob Graham scored 16 points and the Rams (9-4, 5-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-12, 1-5). Jake Gaffaney and Daniel Schneider added 11 points apiece for Riverside. Austin Owen led Newport with 12 points.

Girls basketball 4A/3A

Mead 67, Cheney 31: Teryn Gardner scored 26 points, Reese Frederick added 14 and the Panthers (14-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (3-11, 0-4). Addison Wells Morrison chipped in 10 points for Mead.

Lewis and Clark 52, Mt. Spokane 40: Olivia Baird scored 17 points and the Tigers (8-6, 2-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (2-12, 0-4). Kayla Vue and Sadie Pierce added 12 points apiece for LC. Abby Priddy led Mt. Spokane with 12 points and Dakota Wyss had 10.

Ferris 54, University 51: Kayla Jones scored 20 points, Mateia Eschenbacher added 12 and the visiting Saxons (8-5, 3-0) edged the Titans (5-9, 0-4). Cameron Roberts led U-Hi with 13 points and Sophia Carbajal added 10.

Gonzaga Prep 62, Ridgeline 46: Aylah Cornwall scored 19 points, Olivia McIntyre had 15 and the Bullpups (11-3, 4-0) beat the visiting Falcons (7-7, 2-2). Gillian Bears added 12 points for G-Prep. Grace Sheridan led Ridgeline with 12 points and Emma Myers had 11.

Central Valley 68, North Central 14: The visiting Bears (11-3, 4-0) beat the Wolfpack (2-13, 0-4). Details were unavailable.

2A

Shadle Park 69, East Valley 60: The visiting Highlanders (3-10, 2-1) beat the Knights (0-13, 0-3). Details were unavailable.

Clarkston 63, Pullman 22: Alahondra Perez scored 16 points, Kendall Wallace had 13 and the visiting Bantams (13-0, 3-0) beat the Greyhounds (3-10, 2-1). Eloise Teasley added 10 points for Clarkston.

West Valley 79, Rogers 58: The visiting Eagles (6-7, 2-1) beat the Pirates (2-9, 0-3). Details were unavailable.

NEA

Deer Park 73, Colville 56: Brooklyn Coe scored 21 points, Emma Bryant added 18 and the Stags (15-0, 6-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (9-4, 4-2). Brook-Lynn Martin led Colville with 19 points.

Lakeside 60, Medical Lake 13: Ayanna Tobeck scored 16 points and the Eagles (12-2, 5-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (9-6, 2-4).

Riverside 49, Newport 17: The Rams (3-11, 1-5) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-10, 0-6). Details were unavailable.