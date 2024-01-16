Stellantis, rental-car company Sixt make deal for up to 250,000 vehicles

By Breana Noble The Detroit News

Stellantis NV has signed a “multi-billion euro agreement” with rental-car company Sixt SE that could buy up to 250,000 vehicles for its fleets in North America and Europe over the next three years.

Deliveries of the vehicles could start in the first quarter of 2024 with sale projections for this year to be determined, though flexible based on demand. The volume will range from small city cars to SUVs, vans and trucks. They’ll include traditional internal combustion engine vehicles as well as electric vehicles, with Sixt seeking to have at least 70% of its vehicles electrified in Europe by 2030. Sixt also will leverage Mobilisights, Stellantis’ data-as-a-service business, to manage its fleet more efficiently.

“This partnership with SIXT enables current and potential Stellantis brand customers to immerse themselves in our newest offerings with the most advanced propulsion, vehicle connectivity and thoughtful comfort,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement. “It’s the ultimate test drive and a critical checkpoint for us in the upcoming years as Stellantis transforms into a sustainable mobility tech company.”

The agreement comes after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. disclosed last week it will sell a third of its U.S. electric vehicle fleet and reinvest in gas-powered cars because of weak demand and high repair costs for its battery-powered options.