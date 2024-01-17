50 years ago in Expo history: Australia was planning a grand exhibit on Havermale Island

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

An Australian contingent was about to arrive in Spokane for an official contract-signing ceremony to finalize its commitment to Expo ’74.

The Australians planned a spacious pavilion on Havermale Island, with 7,000 square feet on the main floor and 5,000 square feet on a mezzanine. It would include a dining room and performance space for Australian performing artists.

While in Spokane, the Australian contingent planned a special Australia Day celebration on Jan. 26.

The Australians said they wanted to observe their national holiday in the Expo headquarters building with a buffet luncheon and invited guests.

In other Expo news, Expo presented a check for a little over $106,000 to the city, as payment on the city’s 5% admissions tax. Expo had already sold nearly 70,000 season tickets and 284,000 single-day tickets.

From 100 years ago: A police judge found four pool-playing members of the Spokane Amateur Athletic Club innocent of gambling charges.

They had been arrested for playing a billiards game called “life pool” in which money was at stake for the winner. Their arrest had set off howls of indignation from people who said it was no different than winning money in a bridge game or a golf game.

The judge agreed and ruled that “life pool” was essentially a game of skill, not chance.

With news of the decision, life pool games were reopened around the city and were going “full tilt” by the afternoon.

Also on this day

1773: Captain James Cook becomes the first to cross Antarctic Circle.