’90s hitmaker No Doubt to reunite at Coachella

By Samantha Chery Washington Post

No Doubt, the pop rock band popular in the 1990s and early 2000s for hits such as “Don’t Speak” and “Just a Girl,” will be reuniting onstage after nearly 10 years to perform at this year’s Coachella music festival.

The four-member ska punk group, which consists of lead singer Gwen Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal, drummer Adrian Young and guitarist Tom Dumont, hinted at their comeback in a video sketch posted to No Doubt’s social media accounts on Tuesday.

“Just a Girl” played in the background of the clip as Stefani showed off artwork she made for “The Beacon Street Collection,” the band’s second album, which helped them soar to commercial success. After the trip down memory lane, she texted Kanal, and they coordinated a virtual No Doubt meetup.

“We should do a show!” Kanal to his bandmates on the call. They all happily agreed.

Shortly after the teaser video was posted, their reunion venue was revealed: “We’ll see you in the desert this April!!!” the band said on social media, along with Coachella’s signature poster of performers.

Fans haven’t seen the group onstage together since 2015, when the bandmates performed at several music festivals such as Rock in Rio in Las Vegas and Riot Fest in Chicago. No Doubt’s last album, “Push and Shove,” was released in 2012.

No Doubt was established in Anaheim, Calif, in 1986. While the group’s self-titled debut album didn’t gain much popularity, the band’s third album, “Tragic Kingdom” - which featured “Excuse Me Mr.” and “Spiderwebs” - was a chart-topping success, ushering in a wave of mainstream visibility for ska punk music in the mid-1990s.

In the late ’90s and early ’00s, No Doubt’s accolades rolled in. The band garnered two Grammy wins for “Underneath It All” and “Hey Baby,” along with five MTV Video Music Awards and a Billboard Music Video Award.

Since then, Stefani has crafted her own career as a solo artist in the electropop and R&B genres, releasing songs such as “Hollaback Girl” and “The Sweet Escape,” and has served as a judge on “The Voice.” Kanal, Young and Dumont have formed a new wave group called Dreamcar with AFI lead singer Davey Havok.

Coachella announced Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator, as headliners for the music festival this year, which runs April 12-14 and April 19-21. Other artists set to take the stage are Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, Jhené Aiko and the British rock band Blur.