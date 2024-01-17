What to stream: Where to find the winners from recent awards shows

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

It was a whirlwind long awards weekend, as the Critics Choice Awards and the Emmys chased the Golden Globes last weekend. And Oscar nomination voting closed Jan. 16, so there will be a lull in awards campaigning – at least for a week – until the nominations come out on Jan. 23. But there’s no rest for the Hollywood weary, as the Sundance Film Festival kicks off this week, and no doubt some awards contenders for next year will emerge from Park City, Utah, in no time.

Since the Emmys usually air in September, but the show was pushed to January due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes this past fall, it’s felt a bit confusing to drop these TV awards in the midst of the condensed and accelerated Oscar campaign. But there was much overlap among the Globes, the Emmys and the Critics Choice Awards, with “The Bear” sweeping for best comedy and “Succession” for best drama, even though often “Succession” is the funnier show and “The Bear” the more moving and dramatic. Up is down, black is white and drama is comedy when it comes to the current television era apparently.

“The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri took the three-peat, winning best supporting actress prizes at the Globes, Critics Choice and Emmys. Her co-star, Jeremy Allen White, also won the Globe and Critics Choice, with co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach winning supporting actor Emmy and Critics Choice awards as well, and the show taking best comedy across all three awards bodies too, plus writing and directing awards. Edebiri’s comedy “Bottoms” is also nominated for a couple of Independent Spirit Awards (available to stream on MGM+ or rent). If you haven’t seen “The Bear” yet, which is set in a Chicago restaurant, two seasons are streaming on Hulu.

“Succession” had the same success, with HBO’s hit series about the Roy business dynasty sweeping the acting categories for Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen, and taking home best drama series, as well as writing and directing awards. Again, it is hard to imagine anyone who loves TV who has yet to see “Succession,” which concluded its run last year, but it’s always good for a rewatch on Max.

The Netflix series “Beef” swept across all three awards shows as well, picking up prizes for best limited series and for Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in the limited series acting categories. At the Critics Choice Awards, co-star Maria Bello won the supporting actress prize. Created by Lee Sung Jin, the 10-episode “Beef” follows two strangers who are involved in a road rage incident that inspires an escalating feud. Stream it on Netflix.

The ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary” also did well at the Emmys (stream it on Hulu), as well as perennial favorite Jennifer Coolidge from HBO’s “The White Lotus” (stream it on Max).

But there were some other more surprising wins over this awards weekend too. Niecy Nash-Betts won the supporting actress in a limited series Emmy for her role on the Ryan Murphy produced Netflix series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” while Paul Walter Hauser took the supporting actor Emmy in the same category for his role on the Apple TV+ series “Black Bird.”

At Critics Choice, Jonathan Bailey won the supporting actor in a limited series award for “Fellow Travelers,” which follows a decadeslong romance between two men who meet in the 1950s at the height of McCarthyism. Stream it on Paramount+ on Showtime. The inventive animated series “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” inspired by “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” won the Critics Choice Award for best animated series. Stream it on Netflix.

Finally, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” won the Emmy for best reality competition program, and host RuPaul is now the most awarded host at the Emmys ever, which is a delightful fun fact about the funny, heartwarming, and addictive reality show, now airing it’s 16th season (airing on MTV). The Emmy-winning 15th season is streaming on Paramount+.