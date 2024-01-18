Difference makers: Graham Ike, Nolan Hickman fuel Gonzaga’s offense in 86-61 blowout of Pepperdine

Graham Ike

The transfer forward looked more like the player who averaged 20.2 points over a four-game stretch against Jackson State, San Diego State, Pepperdine and San Diego than the one who scored just five points in a loss at Santa Clara on Jan. 11. Ike was the first Zag to double figures, knocking down five of his seven attempts from the field, but the junior followed with a cold stretch where he missed four consecutive shots and scored just one point over a span of 17 minutes, 28-seconds. Ike scored seven straight GU points over 90 seconds to give the Zags their first double-digit lead at 53-42. Ike finished with a game-high 24 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field to go with seven rebounds and three assists.

Nolan Hickman

After an inauspicious start that saw Hickman make his first 3-pointer and miss his next four attempts from beyond the arc, the junior guard found an offensive groove. Hickman knocked down his second 3 of the game with 6:28 left in the half to give the Zags a 28-19 lead, and he entered halftime with 12 points. Hickman didn’t press in the second half but still added seven more points to his total to finish with 19 points, matching his season high against Syracuse – on 7-of-16 shooting from the floor, including 3 of 10 from the 3-point line.

The Seattle native also added two rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes on the floor.

Turning point

How about the entire second half? Gonzaga and Pepperdine entered halftime locked up at 40, but it was a one-sided affair after that. Fueled by their play on both ends of the floor, the Bulldogs ripped off six straight points to open the half before Pepperdine’s Ethan Anderson stemmed the tide with a layup to make it 46-42. The Waves were held scoreless for the next 4:18 and didn’t make another shot from the field for more than 7 minutes. The Zags used a 21-3 run during that stretch to build a 20-point advantage and the visitors led by as many as 23 points with under five minutes remaining in the game. In total, Gonzaga outscored Pepperdine 46-21 in the second half.