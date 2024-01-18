Idaho women can’t complete comeback against Idaho State 61-56

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – Midgame and fourth-quarter rallies were not enough to overcome a slow start as Idaho’s women lost a 61-56 Big Sky Conference game to visiting Idaho State.

The Vandals trailed 19-13 after the first quarter. They recovered with a 13-2 run in the second quarter but could not put away the Bengals. Idaho was down 52-44 after three quarters before outscoring the Bengals 12-9 in the fourth.

Ashlyn Wallace’s 3-pointer allowed Idaho to get within four points in the final minute. The Vandals applied fierce defensive pressure to try to force a turnover, but the Bengals maintained possession.

Sarah Brans led Idaho with a career-high-tying 16 points. Asha Phillips added 12 for the Vandals. Sarah Schmitt and Kennedy Johnson scored eight apiece. Johnson also grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Bengals had four scorers in double figures, Maria Diaz and Piper Carlson with 12 points each, and Nika Lokica and Tasia Jordan with 10 apiece. Jordan and Laura Bello each pulled down seven rebounds.

The loss drops Idaho to 9-7, 2-2 in the Big Sky Conference. Idaho State is 7-9 and 3-2.