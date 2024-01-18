University of Idaho won’t force volleyball players to practice before embattled coach

University of Idaho women’s volleyball players learned after a 9 p.m. message Wednesday that those named in complaints alleging abuse against their coach wouldn’t have to practice in front of him on Thursday.

Emma Patterson, a senior from Boise who has become the spokesperson for the team, said she read the message after 10 p.m. regarding practice scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

Patterson, who chose to attend practice despite the swirling controversy, said Thursday afternoon that she was one of eight players who chose to practice during a session that was otherwise uneventful.

“Coach (Chris) Gonzalez was there and one of the assistant coaches,” Patterson said. Asked if Gonzalez talked to the players about the allegations, she replied: “He didn’t address it.”

The first off-season practice came after several players accused Gonzalez of both physical and emotional abuse over the past two seasons.

Those allegations have been documented in a series of stories by the Orange County Register, which through interviews and documents claims to have uncovered an alleged history of abuse and bullying from Gonzalez going back decades to his time in Southern California.

Several current or former Idaho players, six parents and three university employees say Gonzalez has bullied and physically, verbally and emotionally abused Vandals players, pressured them to play or practice while injured, and denied athletes food throughout his two seasons at UI.

Gonzalez is alleged to have pushed or shoved two players to the floor during practices in 2022 and to have improperly touched athletes during practice drills, according to player interviews and university documents reported by the Orange County Register.

Up until late Wednesday, the players didn’t know whether they would have the option of skipping practice or be faced to confront the coach at the center of the allegations.

But Jackie Wernz, Idaho’s interim director of the Office of Civil Rights and Investigation, sent out the message at about 9 p.m. Wednesday saying players could choose to miss practice.

“I write to confirm that you and other players on the team may opt out of practice while the investigation is completed,” Wernz wrote in the message. “This interim support related to the investigation is based on your request on behalf of yourselves and your teammates.”

In her late Wednesday message, Wernz wrote that players who choose not to practice will be asked to notify staff.

“If a player decides at the last minute that she cannot attend for a reason related to this supportive measure, she can just miss practice and send a message as soon as possible letting one of those individuals know that missing practice was intentional,” Wernz wrote.

Wernz, who also is listed among staff attorneys for the Texas law firm Thompson & Horton, which has been hired by Idaho to conduct a third-party review of the volleyball program, wrote that she and another person would be at practice.

“If, at any point during practice, anyone engages in retaliation or other misconduct, we will be present and will step in to prevent any harm,” Wernz wrote. “Although I understand that the coaches’ knowledge of the allegation is concerning, the flip side of that knowledge is that the coaches are on notice that any conduct like that alleged will not be tolerated.”

Wernz said the university will investigate and respond to any reports of retaliation.

“I know I can speak for all of us at OCRI that protecting the integrity of the investigation process is of great professional and personal importance, and preventing and responding to retaliation is key to that protection,” Wernz wrote. “I understand that these facts may not alleviate your concerns.

“However, I believe the supportive measures we have put in place will prevent safety concerns from arising during practice.”