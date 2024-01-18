Live updates: Gonzaga looking for bounce-back, first true road win at Pepperdine

From staff reports

Halftime

Nolan Hickman got a steal and a layup in the final seconds to tie the score at 40-all at halftime between Gonzaga and Pepperdine.

The Waves took the lead late in the half, behind 13 points from Jevon Porter and solid 3-point shooting (6 of 12). The lead traded hands several times from there.

Hickman leads the Zags with 12 points, but has struggled from outside (2 of 8 on 3s). Graham Ike adds 11 points and Ben Gregg has three points with eight rebounds and three assists, starting in place of Dusty Stromer.

First half

1:24 – GU 38, PU 37: Watson drives inside and finishes through contact. He hits the free throw to regain the lead for the Zags.

3:56 – PU 32, GU 31: Waves take the lead on a 3-pointer from Porter and the Zags call a timeout. Pepperdine has made 6 of their last 7 attempts, as Porter leads with 13 points.

First Pepperdine lead since early in the half.

6:22 – GU 28, PU 22: Hickman gets a 3-pointer to go, but the Zags give up some easy shots inside. Waves call a timeout.

7:55 – GU 25, PU 17: Huff is up to seven points and Gregg drives to pick up a foul at the U8 media timeout. Gregg will have two free throws when play resumes.

GU getting pretty much everything from its bigs, with Hickman struggling (1 of 5).

11:26 – GU 20, PU 13: Stromer hits Gregg for a layup and then Gregg finds Huff to build the Zags lead at the U12 media timeout.

Ike leads GU with 10 points and Gregg has five rebounds. Bulldogs shooting 53% from the field, while Pepperdine is at 27%.

15:48 – GU 9, PU 6: Waves get a couple of 3-pointers to go, but the Zags hold their lead at the first media timeout.

Ike pacing GU, but the Zags aren’t getting may shots to fall early, including a couple of layups from Ike and Nembhard and two 3-point attempts by Hickman.

18:47 – GU 2, PU 0: Ike finds Watson inside to open the scoring. Zags going with a bigger lineup tonight, starting Gregg instead of Stromer.

#Gonzaga starters: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Ben Gregg, Anton Watson, Graham Ike.



Gregg gets the first start of his career, in place of Dusty Stromer.#Pepperdine starters: Houston Mallette, Michael Ajayi, Ethan Anderson, Boubacar Coulibaly, Jevon Porter. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 19, 2024

Pregame

It’s been a long week for the Gonzaga men’s basketball team.

The Zags lost at Santa Clara on Thursday and had an off day on Saturday, letting the defeat linger until they were dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday for the first time since 2016.

The Bulldogs (11-5, 2-1 West Coast) have a chance to bounce back tonight, or have another lengthy streak fall when they tip off against the Pepperdine Waves (9-10, 2-1) at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KHQ and Root+ and is available on ESPN+ outside of the region.

The Waves have not beaten the Zags since 2002 and already lost to GU this season in the conference opener on Jan. 4. Where they have an advantage this time is playing on their home court, as Gonzaga has lost its two true road games this year, at Santa Clara and at Washington.

If the Zags win, they’ll earn career victory No. 700 for coach Mark Few.

Lloyd touched on his decision to leave #Gonzaga during our phone conversation a few weeks back.



“He didn’t need a young Tommy Lloyd underneath him chomping at the bit, getting impatient.” pic.twitter.com/oLrm2tSFBe — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 18, 2024

#Gonzaga in the “first four out” column and it’s not a typo, either. https://t.co/QHIO4YxbSp — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 16, 2024

Series history

Will tonight be the night Pepperdine breaks the streak? Gonzaga holds a 46-game win streak over the Waves dating back to Jan. 18, 2002.

The Zags added another win to that streak this season with a 86-60 win at McCarthey Athletic Center on Jan. 4.

The streak: Inside Gonzaga’s 46 straight wins against one-time bitter rival Pepperdine Before Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga-BYU developed into entertaining rivalries, Gonzaga-Pepperdine was the headliner in West Coast Conference basketball. The Zags were still in the process of establishing residency on the national stage early in Mark Few’s coaching tenure in 2002 when the Zags lost 88-79 to a talented Pepperdine squad in Malibu. Nearly a month later in the rematch, Dan Dickau scored 26 points in GU’s 91-78 victory at the Martin Centre. The Zags haven’t lost to the Waves since — an improbable span of 46 games over 22 years. | Read more

Team stats

Individual leaders

Game preview

Gonzaga hoping to repeat defensive effort against the Waves in rematch MALIBU, Calif. – Gonzaga’s Mark Few has a 50-2 record against Pepperdine, including 46 consecutive wins in the series, but it’s a matchup that always has the 25th-year head coach’s undivided attention. | Read more

Key matchup: Pepperdine’s Houston Mallette brings hot 3-point shooting into rematch with Gonzaga We highlighted Michael Ajayi in this space a few weeks ago before the first Gonzaga-Pepperdine matchup, so we’ll shift the focus to junior guard Houston Mallette for Thursday’s rematch in Malibu. | Read more

More on the Zags

‘Unfathomable at the most.’ Past and present, Gonzaga assistants riff on Mark Few’s ‘mind boggling’ quest to 700 wins From 1991 to 1996, three of the brightest basketball minds in Spokane lived under the same roof. Dan Monson offered his tenants rooms free of charge; Mark Few and Bill Grier repaid the favor by picking up the occasional household chore and indulging their landlord with lengthy basketball conversations that spilled late into the night. | Read more

With Mark Few on the cusp of 700 wins, a look at the Gonzaga coach’s other milestone victories Gonzaga coach Mark Few is on the cusp of another career milestone, needing only one more victory to reach 700 in his career. | Read more

Gonzaga drops out of Associated Press Top 25 for first time since 2016 The Gonzaga men’s basketball team still has a chance to preserve a handful of streaks with approximately two months left of the 2023-24 college basketball season, but the Zags watched another one vanish Monday when the latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings came out. | Read more