Live updates: Gonzaga looking for bounce-back, first true road win at Pepperdine
Halftime
Nolan Hickman got a steal and a layup in the final seconds to tie the score at 40-all at halftime between Gonzaga and Pepperdine.
The Waves took the lead late in the half, behind 13 points from Jevon Porter and solid 3-point shooting (6 of 12). The lead traded hands several times from there.
Hickman leads the Zags with 12 points, but has struggled from outside (2 of 8 on 3s). Graham Ike adds 11 points and Ben Gregg has three points with eight rebounds and three assists, starting in place of Dusty Stromer.
First half
1:24 – GU 38, PU 37: Watson drives inside and finishes through contact. He hits the free throw to regain the lead for the Zags.
3:56 – PU 32, GU 31: Waves take the lead on a 3-pointer from Porter and the Zags call a timeout. Pepperdine has made 6 of their last 7 attempts, as Porter leads with 13 points.
First Pepperdine lead since early in the half.
6:22 – GU 28, PU 22: Hickman gets a 3-pointer to go, but the Zags give up some easy shots inside. Waves call a timeout.
7:55 – GU 25, PU 17: Huff is up to seven points and Gregg drives to pick up a foul at the U8 media timeout. Gregg will have two free throws when play resumes.
GU getting pretty much everything from its bigs, with Hickman struggling (1 of 5).
11:26 – GU 20, PU 13: Stromer hits Gregg for a layup and then Gregg finds Huff to build the Zags lead at the U12 media timeout.
Ike leads GU with 10 points and Gregg has five rebounds. Bulldogs shooting 53% from the field, while Pepperdine is at 27%.
15:48 – GU 9, PU 6: Waves get a couple of 3-pointers to go, but the Zags hold their lead at the first media timeout.
Ike pacing GU, but the Zags aren’t getting may shots to fall early, including a couple of layups from Ike and Nembhard and two 3-point attempts by Hickman.
18:47 – GU 2, PU 0: Ike finds Watson inside to open the scoring. Zags going with a bigger lineup tonight, starting Gregg instead of Stromer.
Pregame
It’s been a long week for the Gonzaga men’s basketball team.
The Zags lost at Santa Clara on Thursday and had an off day on Saturday, letting the defeat linger until they were dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday for the first time since 2016.
The Bulldogs (11-5, 2-1 West Coast) have a chance to bounce back tonight, or have another lengthy streak fall when they tip off against the Pepperdine Waves (9-10, 2-1) at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KHQ and Root+ and is available on ESPN+ outside of the region.
The Waves have not beaten the Zags since 2002 and already lost to GU this season in the conference opener on Jan. 4. Where they have an advantage this time is playing on their home court, as Gonzaga has lost its two true road games this year, at Santa Clara and at Washington.
If the Zags win, they’ll earn career victory No. 700 for coach Mark Few.
Series history
Will tonight be the night Pepperdine breaks the streak? Gonzaga holds a 46-game win streak over the Waves dating back to Jan. 18, 2002.
The Zags added another win to that streak this season with a 86-60 win at McCarthey Athletic Center on Jan. 4.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
