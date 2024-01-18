Midstokke: Earning contentment the easy way

By Ammi Midstokke The Spokesman-Review

Once upon a time, outdoor sports were less about recreation and weekend warriors and more about necessity or outright survival. The transportation methods my brother and I used in the childhood trips to our distant bus stop ranged from sleds to horseback to cross-country skis to one rickety scooter responsible for the gravel still embedded in my kneecaps.

Nowadays, we have to figure out what we might like, invest a small fortune in equipment, find a pickle ball partner, take some private lessons, acquire this season’s Smartwool fashion, and make sure our health insurance plan doesn’t have any caveats. We have to schedule our workouts, track our heart rates, align our chakras, pack our organic, high-protein, plant-based energy bars, all just to go do a thing for the sake of doing the thing. And we have to do it with conviction.

The proverbial hamster wheel, which I don’t recall actually being in scripture, is a new kind of addiction we have to the appearance of productivity without clear purpose. This may be unfair. Perhaps our purpose is to control our cholesterol or improve our mental health, but as a society, our gym visits alone don’t seem to be making the difference.

The outdoor athlete gets some accidental green-bathing, but even that does not explain the oddity of ultramarathon running (where one might argue the purpose is to be able to stop running or decrease nail polish costs).

Growing up, I had a friend whose fundamentalist father would frequently find us lounging about listening to records. He’d open the door and stare at us silently for a moment until it was clear we actually were doing nothing at all, and then he’d say, “You’re not being very productive.”

This was where I first learned the art of looking busy without actually doing anything. I perfected it later in my corporate years by learning how to sound extremely busy all the time. I earned a lot of raises based on perceived stress alone.

On the weekends, I’d run in circles around a small lake. On Monday people would ask, “What did you do this weekend?” and I’d inevitably report how many laps I’d run around the same thing with the same views and often the same runners going in the same direction. This was before I took up meditation, or perhaps I could attach some righteous spiritual purpose to it.

Faster, more, better. They’ve been our driving force for running shoe consumption and treadmill purchases for decades. I hear some sports are actually “fun,” but this is not a word in my vocabulary and I have to assume therefore they are not doing it right (I’m talking about the pickle ballers, obviously).

Trust me, my therapist has already pointed this out. Once, she suggested I go sit outside and just sit outside.

“Like climb up a mountain and relish the summit?” I asked.

“No, like on your porch or something.”

“That doesn’t sound very productive,” I said.

This is the basis for my suggestion that snow birds migrate on foot, bike, canoe or horseback. My need for actual productivity is superseded only by my belief that suffering itself is purpose enough.

I was planning my own seasonal migration pattern (typically a brief getaway to the strip malls of Phoenix for a pedicure and a hike in shorts, achieved by the cheapest airline available) as I cross-country skied laps in a field this week. It was snowing in all directions and the temperatures were beginning to plummet. The dogs bounded about the white fluff like rabbit converts. The wind was making choppy waves of the landscape. It was fresh and beautiful and quiet except for the muffled noise of puppy play.

I wondered how many laps it would take to make me feel accomplished. I was simultaneously horrified and challenged. What exactly does one accomplish in laps? Then I wondered if I could ski up the hill to my new house site, which would at least seem to have some sort of purpose. The Norwegian in me lights up at the idea of getting from point A to B on skis, fueled on nothing but lefse and stubbornness. It’s even better if there is potential to get lost and then find myself.

Instead of embarking on an unplanned and risky adventure, I packed my skis back into the car and drove home. I clomped the snow off my boots, shook out the dogs’ jackets, and poured myself some tea while the storm rolled in.

I took up some knitting needles and sighed with something better than productivity or accomplishments: contentment.

Maybe that’s what people find on their front porches, too.

Ammi Midstokke can be contacted at ammim@spokesman.com