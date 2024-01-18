Prep roundup: Mead wrestling cruises past Ridgeline, University downs Mt. Spokane

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school wrestling action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

GSL 4A/3A

Mead 60, Ridgeline 7: Josh Neiwert (138 pounds) earned a technical fall, Jeroen Smith (157) won by pin and Braeden Harvey won a major decision and the Panthers (7-0) beat the visiting Falcons (3-4). Torren Northcutt (136) and Tyson Ramsey (150) earned points for Ridgeline.

University 46, Mt. Spokane 25: Czar Quintanilla (120), Calister Crosby (126) and Taylor Daines (132) earned wins and the Titans (6-1) downed the visiting Wildcats (6-1). Tanner Crosby (113) and Jayson Bonnett (138) won for Mt. Spokane.

Central Valley 73, Gonzaga Prep 33: Blaine Beard (132), Braxton Beard (138) and Skyler Harty (215) won and the visiting Bears (2-4) topped the Bullpups (1-6). Noah Holman (175) and William Jackson (190) won for G-Prep.

Ferris 43, Cheney 30: Paul Cassel (285), Taylor Mauss (106) and Willis Tomeo (113) won by pin and the visiting Saxons (4-3) beat the Blackhawks (4-3). Gauge Seubert (190) and Camron Bogle (132) won for Cheney.

Lewis and Clark 48, North Central 33: Hunter Albaugh (113) and Jake Yinger (120) won by pin late in the match and the Tigers (2-5) topped the host Wolfpack (0-8). Tommy Elliott (157) and Baden Weis (175) had pins for NC.

2A

Shadle Park 54, Clarkston 24: Lucas Horner (113), Braeden Champion (120), and Tyrese Guzman (150) earned pins and the Highlanders (4-0) beat the visiting Bantams (0-4). Bodee Thivierge (1440 and Thomas Samuels (138) had pins for Clarkston.

1A

Deer Park 38, Freeman 33: Brock Berger (150) and Landon Tomala (157) won the last two matches of the contest to lift the visiting Stags (5-0) over the Scotties (2-3). DP’s Kyle Miller (132) and Bearrett Murphey (106) added pins.

Riverside 39, Lakeside 35: Peter Desroches (157), Tristan Davis (175) and Bodey Schweiger (106) won by pin and the visiting Rams (4-1) beat the Eagles (2-3). Braxton Reyes (113) and Konnor Spradling (126) won for Lakeside.