Snow-packed streets passable, but slick

From staff reports

A day after 6 inches of snow caused major traffic headaches throughout the Inland Northwest, roads remained slick.

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 90 barely crawled through Spokane as of 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Spokane Regional Traffic Management Center cameras.

A jackknifed semitruck on eastbound I-90 at Freya Street spilled diesel and an environmental cleanup crew was en route to the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol. One lane was open and WSP estimated the freeway to fully reopen later in the morning.

Schools remained mostly open on Thursday. In Spokane County, all districts will hold class Thursday. Liberty School District and Pride Prep announced two-hour delays.

City of Spokane plows have begun to plow residential streets as part of an all-city plow declared on Wednesday. The city’s online tracker showed crews in multiple neighborhoods in both north and south Spokane. Clearing all city streets is expected to take about three days.

This report will be updated.