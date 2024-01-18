The 2024 BAFTA nominations boost ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things,’ snub Barbie’

By Josh Rottenberg Los Angeles Times

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled its 2024 nominations on Thursday, giving a major awards-season boost to director Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” while delivering a setback to “Barbie,” the other half of last summer’s “Barbenheimer” juggernaut.

Nolan’s sweeping drama about the development of the atomic bomb scored 13 nods from the British academy, including best picture, the highest number of nods for any film this year. “Poor Things,” director Yorgos Lanthimos’ gonzo feminist twist on the Frankenstein story, followed with 11 nominations overall, including best film.

Rounding out the best film category are Martin Scorsese’s period epic “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Justine Triet’s riveting courtroom drama “Anatomy of a Fall” and Alexander Payne’s 1970s-set boarding school dramedy “The Holdovers.”

But despite its success with both critics and audiences, director Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster “Barbie” failed to make the cut for best film or best director. Star Margot Robbie, who plays the titular iconic doll, earned a nod for lead actress alongside Emma Stone (“Poor Things”), Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”), Fantasia Barrino (“The Color Purple”), Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”) and Vivian Oparah (“Rye Lane”).

In total, “Barbie” landed just five nominations, potentially taking a bit of wind out of its sails, though it is still considered a strong contender for a best picture Oscar nod, particularly given that the category will include 10 films.

In another pair of snubs, “Killers of the Flower Moon’s” Lily Gladstone was not nominated despite winning the best actress in a drama prize earlier this month at the Golden Globes, the first Indigenous woman to do so, while co-star Leonardo DiCaprio also failed to score a spot in the lead actor race. In that category, Cillian Murphy was nominated for “Oppenheimer” along with Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”), Barry Keoghan (“Saltburn”), Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) Colman Domingo (“Rustin”) and Teo Yoo (“Past Lives”).

Four of the six nominees for best director scored their first nods in the category, including Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”), Andrew Haigh (“All of Us Strangers”), Payne (“The Holdovers”) and Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”).

This year’s BAFTAs ceremony will be held on Feb. 18 at the Royal Festival Hall in London, with former “Doctor Who” star David Tennant serving as host, and will be be broadcast in the U.S. on BritBox.

The full list of nominees follows:

BEST FILM

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

“The Holdovers” — Mark Johnson

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas

“Poor Things” — Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone

DIRECTOR

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet

“The Holdovers,” Alexander Payne

“Maestro,” Bradley Cooper

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest,”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Jacob Elordi, “Saltburn”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Paul Mescal, “All of Us Strangers”

Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”

LEADING ACTRESS

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Vivian Oparah, “Rye Lane”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“All of Us Strangers” — Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

“How to Have Sex” — Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

“Napoleon” — Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa

“The Old Oak” — Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

“Poor Things” — Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara

“Rye Lane” — Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia

“Saltburn” — Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie

“Scrapper” — Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

“Wonka” — Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

“The Zone of Interest” — Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

“Blue Bag Life” — Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” — Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]

“Earth Mama” — Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)

“How to Have Sex” — Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)

“Is There Anybody Out There?” — Ella Glendining (director)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

“Barbie,” Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“The Holdovers,” David Hemingson

“Maestro,” Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

“Past Lives,” Celine Song

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh

“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan

“Poor Things,” Tony McNamara

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“20 Days in Mariupol” — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

“Past Lives” — Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

“Society of the Snow” — J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza

“The Zone of Interest” — Jonathan Glazer

ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy and the Heron” — Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” — Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram

“Elemental” — Peter Sohn, Denise Ream

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

DOCUMENTARY

“20 Days in Mariupol” — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

“American Symphony” — Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun

“Beyond Utopia” — Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” — Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion

“Wham!” — Chris Smith

CASTING

“All of Us Strangers” — Kahleen Crawford

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Cynthia Arra

“The Holdovers” — Susan Shopmaker

“How to Have Sex” — Isabella Odoffin

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Rodrigo Prieto

“Maestro,” Matthew Libatique

“Oppenheimer,” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Poor Things,” Robbie Ryan

“The Zone of Interest,” Łukasz Żal

EDITING

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Laurent Sénéchal

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Thelma Schoonmaker

“Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame

“Poor Things,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

“The Zone of Interest,” Paul Watts

COSTUME DESIGN

“Barbie,” Jacqueline Durran

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Jacqueline West

“Napoleon,” Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

“Oppenheimer,” Ellen Mirojnick

“Poor Things,” Holly Waddington

MAKEUP & HAIR

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

“Maestro” — Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

“Napoleon” — Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

“Oppenheimer” — Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

“Poor Things” — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

ORIGINAL SCORE

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Robbie Robertson

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson

“Poor Things,” Jerskin Fendrix

“Saltburn,” Anthony Willis

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Daniel Pemberton

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Barbie” — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

“Oppenheimer” — Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

“Poor Things” — Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

“The Zone of Interest” — Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

SOUND

“Ferrari” — Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

“Maestro” — Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

“Oppenheimer” — Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

“The Zone of Interest” — Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

“The Creator” — Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

“Napoleon” — Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

“Poor Things” — Simon Hughes

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

“Crab Day” — Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

“Visible Mending” — Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

“Wild Summon” — Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“Festival of Slaps” — Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

“Gorka” — Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

“Jellyfish and Lobster” — Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

“Such a Lovely Day” — Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

“Yellow” — Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde