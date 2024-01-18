Washington State Parks looking for park aides

From staff reports

Washington State Parks is beginning the process of hiring seasonal park aides this year to work in its sites across the state.

The agency is looking for more than 300 aides to work from April to September in a wide variety of locations from the forests and deserts of the east side of the state to the beaches on the west side, according to a news release.

Aides do a number of things at state parks, including registering campers, cleaning campgrounds and maintaining trails and facilities. They also staff park offices, help visitors and assist with interpretive programs.

Individual aides may be assigned to one park or more than one in the same area. Those hired as senior park aides lead a team of aides.

Parks officials said in the release that the opportunity is well suited for recent high school or college graduates, retirees, military veterans and people looking for a career change. Several members of the agency’s permanent staff got their start as park aides, with some now managing entire regions for state parks.

Applications are open through August and are available online.

Volunteers sought for Idaho Panhandle National Forest committee

The U.S. Forest Service is looking for volunteers to serve on a panel that will help make recommendations for public lands projects in North Idaho.

Officials are looking for up to five volunteers for the Idaho Panhandle National Forest’s Resource Advisory Committee, according to a news release. The panel helps decide how the agency will spend Title II funding under the Secure Rural Schools Act for projects on the forest or near it.

The committee reviews and recommends projects meant to improve forest health, watersheds, roads and facilities. In the past, the projects have included weed control, road realignment, fish passage improvements and more.

The committee recommended more than $1.5 million in spending for 25 projects last year.

Applications are due by March 1. To be eligible, candidates must be an Idaho resident from Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Shoshone or Benewah counties.

Application materials can be found online at www.fs.usda.gov/main/ipnf/workingtogether/advisorycommittees.

Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission scheduled to meet next week

Washington’s wildlife commissioners will gather for their January meeting next week.

The three-day Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting begins Thursday with committee meetings and runs through Saturday.

Commissioners will discuss the latest draft of the conservation policy, a document that has been controversial as the panel has deliberated on it over the past several months.

The latest draft was released for review in December, and WDFW took public comment on it until Friday.

They’ll also mull fishing regulation changes and status reviews for a few species with state protections.

Registration for annual Langlauf race still open

Skiers hoping to compete in the annual Langlauf race at Mount Spokane still have time to sign up.

Registration for the 43rd annual Langlauf 10K Cross Country Ski Race is open until Jan. 31.

Registration costs $35 until midnight on Saturday. After that date, prices increase by $20.

The course for the classic cross country ski race runs through Inland Empire Paper lands and Mount Spokane State Park, beginning at the Selkirk Lodge. The race website says the event is for skiers of all abilities and ages, and it includes adaptive options for sit-skiers and those who are visually impaired.

Proceeds from the race go toward the Spokane Nordic Youth Ski Team and maintaining and developing ski trails.

Skiers can register at www.spokanelanglauf.org/.