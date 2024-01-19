Investigation finds no clear cause for Hurricane Ridge lodge fire

By Taylor Blatchford Seattle Times

An investigation into the fire that destroyed the Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge in Olympic National Park last May did not find a specific cause, officials said Friday.

Independent investigators from Talbott Associates, Inc. determined the fire likely started in the northeast part of the building between 9:06 a.m. and 10:41 a.m. on May 7, according to the investigative report. The area where the fire originated contained lithium-ion batteries and an electrical panel.

Two employees entered the structure at 8:36 a.m. and reported nothing unusual before leaving the Hurricane Ridge area, according to the report. Park rangers discovered the fire at 4:30 p.m., after which Port Angeles and Clallam County fire departments responded and extinguished the fire. The building was described as a “total loss.”

The long burn time destroyed “vital fire patterns” and triggered additional potential ignition sources, which made it challenging for investigators to determine a cause, according to the report.

No criminal activity is suspected in the fire, according to the report.

The 12,200-square-foot historic lodge, built in 1952, housed exhibits, a gift shop and a small cafe. It was closed at the time of the fire for a $10.8 million renovation project that included interior and exterior improvements, weatherproofing and bringing the lodge into compliance with current codes and accessibility standards. The renovations, which included updates to fire systems, were expected to be completed in spring 2024.

Sen. Patty Murray, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, earmarked $80 million to rebuild the lodge and construct a temporary visitor facility in the interim.

The Hurricane Ridge area is open for winter recreation through March 31.

Weather permitting, Hurricane Ridge Road is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The road will close to uphill traffic at 4 p.m., and all vehicles must exit the Heart O’ the Hills entrance station by 5 p.m.