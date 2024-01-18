Selena Gomez to appear in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ sequel

By Evan Rosen New York Daily News

Selena Gomez and David Henrie are teaming back up for a “Wizards of Waverly Place” sequel.

Gomez, whose first major role was playing Alex Russo in the Disney Channel original, is executive producing the pilot for the new show alongside Henrie, who will also serve as a series regular, Deadline reported.

Henrie played Alex’s brother Justin Russo in the original “Wizards of Waverly Place” and will star alongside new cast members, including Janice LeAnn Brown (Disney’s “Just Roll with It”), Alkaio Thiele (“Call Me Kat”) and Mimi Gianopulos (“American Princess”).

As of now, it’s unclear how often Gomez will make an appearance in the new show, other than the upcoming pilot episode, which is currently in the works.

News of the sequel comes 12 years after the original Disney show wrapped and marks another producing venture for Gomez, who currently stars in and executive produces the hit Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building.” (Hulu is owned by Disney.)

The pilot order for the “Wizards of Waverly Place” sequel follows years of online rumors and rumblings from fans of a potential reboot.

The official description of the new show says it “picks up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door … and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.”