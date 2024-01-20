A Grip on Sports: No matter your situation, weekends take a bit of planning, especially this time of year

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The weird thing about being retired (or semi-retired as we are) is the schedule. Every day, whether it be a Wednesday or a Sunday, is pretty much the same. No more worrying or waiting for the weekend to do certain chores. Except, of course, watching NFL playoff games. Which we have put on our to-do list for years.

•••••••

• It’s not as if sitting in front of the big-screen and soaking in hours of playoff football is a chore, per se. But it has to be a scheduled activity. If you don’t, then the rest of life gets in the way.

Good example. We did our big grocery shopping yesterday. No way we wanted to be stuck in a Winco checkout line on the weekend, right? And we can avoid it these days.

But there is no avoiding some things. For example, we would love to watch the Ravens blow out the Texans this afternoon. We won’t. We have two live basketball games we want to attend and both begin at 2 p.m. – nice planning whomever put together the women’s schedules for Eastern Washington and Gonzaga.

After some discussion, blood won out. We’re headed out to Cheney this afternoon to watch one of our former players lead Idaho State against the Eagles. The Zags will have to run Saint Mary’s out of the Kennel without our presence.

Thankfully, we’ll be home in time to watch the Packers and 49ers meet on the green turf of Santa Clara. Over the past 50 years or so, these two franchises have met way too often with a lot at stake. Nothing for us, really, as we root against both – and have since the days of Deacon Jones and Jack Snow. But we admire their success – jealous might be a word that can come into play – and watch whenever possible.

It’s not that we think tonight’s game will be close. The Packers may have blown out the hated Cowboys – America’s team, our nose – last week but that was this flawed team’s moment. It’s passed. The 49ers by a whole bunch.

Tomorrow we have another issue. We’ll be busy in the afternoon – in a gym again, though participating, not watching – which means we’ll miss most of the early game. The good one? We’ll get to see Buffalo and Kansas City face off in western New York. And, yes, if Taylor Swift is there we’ll note it.

Just like we would if we saw her on TV on a Tuesday or Thursday. With a “Hey, Taylor Swift.” And a smile.

• Other things that bring a smile to our face lately:

– The play of Washington State’s basketball teams. The men have rounded into form and are a tough out for anyone. The women, despite playing in – by far – the best conference in America – are doing the same.

– All the accolades headed Tara VanDerveer’s way as she prepares to pass Coach Mike Krzyzewski in wins for an NCAA Division I coach. Funny, they both coached at schools – Stanford and Duke – that place academics on a high pedestal and feature well-rounded athletics programs. Wonder if that common ground played a part in their success? Of course it did.

– The never-ending inability of sports fans to understand that no matter what team you cheer for, there will be ups and downs. Sure, some have more ups than others. And some, like the Mariners, don’t seem to care if they ever have the ultimate up. But rollercoasters are popular for a reason. When you get on the sports-fan ride, you should know what’s coming. Sit back and revel in it.

•••

WSU: The Cougar women played the Pac-12’s worst team last night and did what they are supposed to do. They punched the gas pedal early and raced to a 79-64 win at home over Arizona State. … Jake Dickert talked with Greg Woods this week about what he is supposed to do these days concerning the football roster. The reality is recruiting is an everyday job. And a job everyone in the program has to do every day. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, the headline news came from Stanford, where VanDerveer’s eighth-ranked Cardinal, despite losing Cameron Brink to a first-half injury, rolled over Oregon as VanDerveer tied Krzyzewski’s mark. … The more important game was in Boulder, where fifth-ranked UCLA overpowered No. 3 Colorado 76-68. … No. 20 Utah has been pushed around lately. Tired of it, the Utes pushed back Friday, banging around No. 6 USC for a 78-58 victory. … Oregon State trailed California by double digits in the second half. And won 71-64. In Berkeley. … It took a last-minute push but Washington was able to get past visiting Arizona. … On the men’s side, Washington is headed to Stanford for the final Bay Area conference matchup between the schools. … Oregon State is at Colorado to face a Buffs’ team that is tough at home. … UCLA at Arizona. That’s today. And never again. At least in conference play. … In football news, what does Washington’s hire of Jedd Fisch say about the now-in-place hierarchy? According to Jon Wilner, it shows the SEC and Big Ten are on one level, everyone else is on another. … Wilner also has a mailbag in the Mercury News. … If you believe the Huskies’ AD, then he made a more-than-fair offer to Kalen DeBoer. … Christian Caple looks at how Washington is positioned in the NIL era. … John Canzano has a fun column today on Dan Lanning’s trip to the national title game. … Kenny Dillingham has made changes on the Arizona State staff. … Brent Brennan’s brother was a receiver at Arizona. Now Brent is the coach. … Finally, UCLA is moving to the Big Ten. The athletic department’s deficit, however, is going nowhere.

Gonzaga: Is the Zags’ starting lineup going to feature three bigger players from here, or will Mark Few make matchup decisions? Maybe we’ll find out tonight in San Diego. Jim Meehan looks back at Thursday’s change (with Ben Gregg in and Dusty Stromer out) while Theo Lawson previews the battle with the Toreros and looks at the key matchup.

Chiefs: Spokane’s season is going downhill quickly. The Chiefs returned home to the Arena from their long trip east, welcomed in Everett and were blown out 11-1.

Idaho: The investigation of volleyball coach Chris Gonzalez’s actions is ongoing and Thomas Clouse reports UI president C. Scott Green has communicated with the school’s alumni about it this week. Though he won’t speak with the media. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, the men’s Brawl of the Wild game will have an impact on the top part of the standings. … Northern Colorado’s best player has made it a priority to stay healthy – mentally. The Bears host Portland State tonight. … Northern Arizona welcomes in Sacramento State this afternoon. … Idaho State’s former women’s coach is now in Australia.

Preps: The GSL’s 3A boys race seems to be coming down to Mt. Spokane and North Central. Those two met last night at NC, with the Wildcats earning a 64-55 victory. Dave Nichols and Colin Mulvany were there, with Dave offering up this story and Colin putting together this photo gallery. … Dave also has a roundup of the rest of Friday’s basketball action.

Seahawks: Of the nine the Hawks are supposed to be interviewing, who would be the best bet to replace Pete Carroll?

Kraken: Injuries are derailing Seattle. Now there’s been a suspension added to the list. And it’s probably who you would suspect.

Sounders: Danny Leyva is back from his loan, with the roster’s logjam at midfield back as well.

•••

• We have boxes in the basement full of old Sports Illustrated magazines. Some date back to the 1970s. Mainly we’ve kept ones that feature major golf tournaments on the cover – the magazine’s golf writing over the years has never been topped – along with other major events in basketball, baseball, football and the Olympics. Oh, and swimsuit design, of course. We’ve always been a big fan of fashion. We’re sharing that news as the magazine seems to be on its last legs. Until later …