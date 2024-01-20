Difference makers: Braden Huff’s career-high 26 points help Gonzaga to easy win over San Diego

Braden Huff

Braden Huff entered for Graham Ike with 12 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first half and Gonzaga on top 20-9. The 6-foot-10 redshirt freshman missed two shots and had a turnover, but he settled down and kept the scoreboard operator busy. Huff poured in 11 points as GU extended its lead to 33-9. He scored 18 first-half points and finished with a career-high 26 points in 20 minutes. He made 12 of 17 shots from the field.

Anton Watson

We’ll go with Watson, but there were several Zags that easily could have occupied this space. Watson, per usual, filled the stat sheet with 11 points, seven boards, three assists and a steal in the opening half as Gonzaga cruised to a 54-27 lead. He finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Gonzaga’s 28-2 burst in the first half was about as decisive as it gets. The Zags trailed 7-5 before rattling off six points. After a USD basket, Dusty Stromer’s 3-pointer started GU on a run of 22 unanswered points that lasted 5:13. Huff scored 11 of the last 14 points during the spurt – Ben Gregg added a 3-pointer – to put Gonzaga in front 33-9.