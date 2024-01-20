Eastern Washington men shoot efficiently to beat Idaho State on the road

From staff reports

POCATELLO, Idaho – Eastern Washington extended its winning streak to seven games with a 79-67 victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday at Reed Gym.

The Eagles made more than half their shots (59.2%) for the sixth time in their past seven games as they improved to 11-7 overall and 5-0 in Big Sky play. It was their third straight win on the road, following victories at Idaho last week and at Weber State on Thursday.

“It was a big week for us to get a sweep on the road,” EWU head coach David Riley said in a postgame radio interview. “We played two really good teams. Idaho State is playing good basketball, and we found a way to win in that second half.”

Ahead 45-42 early in the second half, Eastern went on a 17-0 run over the next 5 minutes, and the Bengals never again got closer than 10 points.

Junior Ethan Price led the Eagles with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field, and senior Jake Kyman went 3 for 3 from 3-point range and finished with 13 points. Junior Cedric Coward made all three of his shots from the field and all five of his free throws to finish with 12 points. He added eight rebounds.

EWU junior Dane Erikstrup reached double figures, scoring 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field after going 4 of 16 from the field in his previous two games.

The Eagles made 9 of 16 3-pointers, the fourth time this season they have made more than half of their 3-point attempts.

Idaho State (7-12, 2-4) grabbed 13 offensive rebounds, the most by an EWU opponent this season, but the Bengals shot 38.6% from the field and attempted just two free throws. ISU junior Miguel Tomley led all scorers with 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the field.

Dating back to the start of last season, EWU has won 21 of its past 23 regular-season Big Sky games. The Eagles have won at every other Big Sky venue over that span.

Eastern will host second-place Northern Colorado (11-7, 4-1) on Thursday.