For the anti-Trump wing of GOP, it all comes down to Tuesday

By Lisa Lerer, Michael C. Bender and Jazmine Ulloa New York Times

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first-in-the-nation primary could be the last stand for the anti-Trump Republican.

Since 2016, a shrinking band of Republican strategists, retired lawmakers and donors has tried to oust Donald Trump from his commanding position in the party. And again and again, through one Capitol riot, two impeachments, three presidential elections and four criminal indictments, they have failed to gain traction with its voters.

Now, after years of legal, cultural and political crises that upended American norms and expectations, what could be the final battle of the anti-Trump Republicans won’t be waged in Congress or the courts, but in the packed ski lodges and snowy town halls of a state of 1.4 million residents.

Before New Hampshire’s primary Tuesday, the old guard of the GOP has rallied around Nikki Haley, viewing her bid as its last, best chance to finally pry the former president from atop its party. Anything but a very close finish for her in the state — where moderate, independent voters make up 40% of the electorate — would send Trump on an all-but-unstoppable march to the nomination.

The Trump opposition is outnumbered and underemployed. The former president’s polarizing style and hard-nosed tactics have pushed many Republicans who oppose him into early retirement and humiliating defeats, or out of the party completely. Yet, their long-running war against him has helped to frame the nominating contest around a central and deeply tribal litmus test: loyalty to Trump.

Gordon Humphrey, a former New Hampshire senator, was a conservative power broker during the Ronald Reagan era but left the party after Trump won the presidential nomination in 2016. This year, he has produced anti-Trump Facebook videos aimed at encouraging college students and independent voters who, polls show, are more likely to support Haley over Trump.

“It’s very big stakes,” said Humphrey, 83. “If he wins here, Trump will be unstoppable.”

Campaigning across the state this past week for Haley, Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, a moderate Republican, argued that the man who remade the party in his image is not its best standard-bearer.

“Trump does not represent the Republican Party,” Sununu said as he campaigned with Haley at a rustic event space in Hollis, New Hampshire. “He does not represent the conservative movement. Trump is about Trump.”

Large numbers of Republicans disagree. Trump, who was trailing in some primary polls only a year ago, now has support from nearly two-thirds of the party, according to an average of national polls by the data-driven news site FiveThirtyEight. In the Iowa caucuses Monday, Trump demolished his rivals by nearly 30 percentage points, winning almost every demographic, geographic region and other slice of the electorate.

Elected Republicans have rallied around the former president. On Friday, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina endorsed Trump at a rally in Concord, New Hampshire. Even Sununu — Haley’s most potent political backer in New Hampshire — has acknowledged that he would support Trump if he wins the party’s nomination for a third time.

Some of Trump’s strongest opponents doubt that after so many defeats, they will be successful. Barbara Comstock, a longtime Republican official who was swept out of her suburban Virginia congressional seat in the 2018 midterm backlash to Trump, said she believed the former president would win the nomination. The only way the party will finally be rid of Trump, she said, is if he loses in 2024, an outcome she thinks could cost Republicans scores of congressional seats.

“He has to lose and drag down even more people with him on the ballot, and that’s the only thing that changes it,” said Comstock, who opposes Trump. “You lose, and it’s bad, and you lost for a second time to a really weak guy.”

Recent polling that shows Haley trailing Trump by double digits in New Hampshire underscores her uphill battle Tuesday. Yet even if Haley can overcome the odds in New Hampshire, she faces the question of what’s next.

A loss next month in a crucial matchup in her home state of South Carolina, where she also trails by double digits, could depress her momentum heading into March, when two-thirds of all Republican primary delegates are up for grabs.

But a victory would give her momentum heading into the Super Tuesday contests March 5. Twelve of the 16 primaries on Super Tuesday allow independents or other voters to participate, a dynamic that has helped keep Haley competitive in New Hampshire.

The extraordinary nature of this primary race could alter those calculations. Some strategists say that if Haley does not win outright, she should hold on until the Supreme Court decides whether Trump’s name will appear on the ballot in Colorado, Maine and other states. Democrats and some election officials have argued that his role in trying to overthrow the 2020 election should disqualify him from running again.

Still, the strong loyalty Trump continues to command within his own party has caused Haley and her backers to make a careful and somewhat tortured case for her nomination. Haley has continued to temper her attacks on Trump, casting her candidacy less as an existential choice about the future of democracy and more as a moment of generational change.

Speaking to reporters at a diner in Amherst, New Hampshire, Haley cautiously drew a contrast between herself and Trump. “This is about, do you want more of the same? Or do you want something different?” she said.

Ron DeSantis, Haley’s other rival, is largely skipping the state to campaign in South Carolina, the next primary in the calendar and one where the Florida governor believes he has a better chance of making a strong showing.

New Hampshire primary voters have a history of propelling underdog candidates, including in 2000, when John McCain appealed to independents and defeated George W. Bush, who, like Trump, was the heavy favorite. A record 322,000 voters are expected to turn out for the Tuesday primary, according to the New Hampshire secretary of state. The surge could portend a spike in participation from independents, who can participate in the primary. So-called undeclared voters can take part by choosing a ballot from either party at the polling place.

Part of the problem faced by the anti-Trump wing is one of simple mathematics. A majority of the Republican Party remains staunchly supportive of the former president. But many of the moderate and independent voters who oppose Trump have voted for Democratic candidates in several election cycles, decreasing the likelihood that they would back another Republican candidate.

These changes have occurred along class lines, with college-educated and higher-income voters largely flocking to the Democratic Party. Trump’s populist appeals boosted white working-class support for Republicans.

“Many of the college-educated moderates who used to buttress strategies like this for people like McCain in New Hampshire have self-deported from the Republican Party,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a stalwart Trump backer. “Like, Nikki Haley Republicans aren’t actually even Republicans anymore.”

In a campaign memo this month, top Trump strategists accused Haley of creating a campaign “designed to co-opt and take over a GOP nominating contest with non-Republicans and Democrats.”

Trump has echoed that message as he campaigned across New Hampshire in recent days.

“Nikki Haley is counting on Democrats and liberals to infiltrate your Republican primary,” he said Wednesday night in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Haley, he said, is endorsed by “all of the RINOs, globalists, Never Trumpers and Crooked Joe Biden’s biggest donors.”

Haley has countered that is a lie, noting that Democrats have not been able to change their votes for months and cannot vote in a Republican primary. Any registered Democrat wishing to vote in the Republican primary had to change their party affiliation by Oct. 6. Nearly 4,000 voters did so before the deadline, according to the state’s secretary of state.

But Haley has also defended her appeal to a broad spectrum of voters.

“What I am doing is telling people what I’m for,” she said during her CNN town hall Thursday night. “If independents and conservative and moderate Republicans like that, I love that. If conservative Democrats are saying, ‘I want to come back home to the Republican Party,’ because they left it, I want them back.”

At an American Legion hall in Rochester, New Hampshire, several formerly Republican voters who opposed Trump said they were no longer sure how to describe their political affiliation.

“I am not particularly happy with the way the Republican Party is headed,” said Kristi Carroll, 51, who described herself as a stay-at-home mother and who came to hear Haley. “I am not sure I am even Republican anymore. I am trying to figure it out.”

Carroll backed Trump in 2016 but not in 2020. And she doesn’t plan on supporting him in 2024 — even if the former president wins the party’s nomination.

“After Iowa, I am pretty nervous about the direction of the country, and I am nervous that if Haley doesn’t get the nomination, then I will be voting for a Democrat, which is fine, as long as it is not Trump,” Carroll said. “Isn’t that awful? I hate to be like that, but that’s the truth.”

A few rows behind her in the crowded room, Chuck Collins, 62, a retired Navy captain and engineer from Alton Bay, New Hampshire, said he used to consider himself a Republican. After voting for Democrats in the last two presidential elections, he now calls himself an independent. Still, he believed a moderate Republican wing would eventually reemerge.

“We have to have two healthy parties, whether you’re Republican or Democrat,” Collins said. “You have to have two teams to have a game.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.