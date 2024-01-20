Idaho women lose third straight 61-56 to visiting Weber State

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – The visiting Weber State Wildcats gained momentum with a third-quarter scoring run and overcame a late Idaho rally to claim a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball victory over the Vandals.

Idaho dropped its third straight game, losing 61-56 to the Wildcats on Saturday evening at the ICCU Arena.

The teams traded runs throughout the first half and Idaho (9-8, 2-3 Big Sky) led 26-24 at halftime, but Weber State (6-13, 3-3) started to separate early in the third quarter. The Wildcats went on a 13-2 run that spanned about 6 minutes to open the period.

Idaho erased a 12-point deficit with a fourth-quarter surge. The Vandals took a one-point lead after guard Ashlyn Wallace hit back-to-back 3-pointers, but Weber State outscored the Vandals 10-4 over the final 5:44 of the game.

The Vandals shot 37.5% from the field and went 8 for 22 from beyond the arc. Weber State hit 40% of its field-goal attempts and shot 9 of 16 (56.3%) from 3-point range.

Guard Kennedy Johnson paced Idaho with 18 points and eight rebounds. Forward Sarah Brans added 15 points and Wallace, a Clarkston High product, contributed 11 points.

Weber State forward Jadyn Matthews, the conference’s reigning player of the week, had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Forward Daryn Hickok added 15 points.

The Vandals will visit Northern Arizona for a 5 p.m. tipoff Thursday in Flagstaff.