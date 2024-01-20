Jojo Anderson’s 23 points leads Whitworth to win against Pacific Lutheran 85-64

From staff reports

Guard Jojo Anderson scored 23 points to pace hot-shooting Whitworth, which stayed unbeaten in Northwest Conference play Saturday with a lopsided win over visiting Pacific Lutheran.

The Pirates extended their winning streak to six games, rolling past the Lutes 85-64 at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.

Whitworth used a 16-4 run that spanned about 7 minutes midway through the first half to take control. The Pirates (11-5, 7-0 NWC) built a double-digit lead with just under 8 minutes remaining in the first half, and they stayed ahead comfortably the rest of the way.

Whitworth shot 65.38% from the field in the first half and finished the game shooting 58.9% from the floor – the team’s third-best shooting percentage in a game this season. The Pirates went 11 of 19 (57.9%) from 3-point range. The Lutes (10-6, 3-4) shot 42.6% from the field and 33.3% from deep.Anderson shot 9 of 13 from the field and added three assists. The sophomore out of Mt. Spokane High has scored 20 or more points in four of his past six games. Guards Jake Holtz and Ben Nyquist chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively. Ten Whitworth players scored.

Whitworth, the only unbeaten team in the NWC, now has a two-game lead in the conference standings. The Pirates’ NWC schedule continues at 4 p.m. Sunday, when they host Puget Sound.

Women’s basketball

Whitworth guard Kimberly Dewey amassed a career-high 28 points and the Pirates preserved a lead throughout the second half to secure a Northwest Conference women’s basketball victory over visiting Pacific Lutheran.

The Pirates scored their second straight win, withstanding a late Lutes surge to prevail 64-56 at Whitworth Fieldhouse.

Whitworth (6-10, 3-4 NWC) outscored Pacific Lutheran 18-6 in the second quarter, holding the Lutes (9-7, 1-6) to a 3-for-11 shooting mark from the field.

The Pirates went up by as many as 13 points in the third quarter before Pacific Lutheran trimmed the lead to three points with 2:14 left in the game. The hosts closed the game on a 5-0 run.

Dewey, a senior from Reardan, scored 16 points in the first half en route to her seventh 20-point performance of the season. She finished the game 9 of 18 from the field with eight rebounds and four assists. Forward Zalissa Sanfo and guard Mya Edwards tallied 12 points apiece and both pulled down five rebounds.

The Pirates shot 39.3% from the floor and 4 of 19 on 3-point attempts, but played solid defense, forcing 17 turnovers while holding the Lutes to a 36.8% mark on field-goal attempts and a 4-for-17 (23.5%) clip from beyond the arc. No Pacific Lutheran players scored in double figures.

Whitworth will host NWC foe Puget Sound at 2 p.m. Sunday.