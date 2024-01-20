Live updates: Gonzaga can build on strong second half with road game at San Diego

From staff reports

Pregame

Gonzaga showed it can win on the road, now it’s time to do it twice.

The Bulldogs (12-5, 3-1 West Coast) had one of its best halves of the season on Thursday, outscoring Pepperdine 46-21 in the second half, after being tied at halftime.

Which version of the Zags will come out today?

GU is in San Diego for their second game against the Waves (10-9, 0-4) this season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. with the broadcast on KHQ and Root Sports. It is also available on ESPN+ outside the region.

The Zags handled the Waves 101-74 in Spokane on Jan. 6. It was a comfortable rout for GU, which got a career game from forward Ben Gregg (22 points in 25 minutes). Gregg got his first start in Thursday’s win and figures to be back in the starting lineup tonight.

Almost the entire OKC Thunder organization just pulled up to Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota for the high school jersey retirement of Chet Holmgren.



A special night for Chet, Minnehaha, and the entire Minnesota basketball community. pic.twitter.com/HP7i92AvBj — Joe Doerrer (@jd3hoops) January 20, 2024

Mark Few’s 700th win was special for a number of reasons. His oldest son AJ, a student manager for the Zags, was already celebrating a birthday. His middle son Joe got on the court for 3 min. late. His longest-tenured player, Anton Watson, got to see win No. 600 and No. 700. pic.twitter.com/KZiCyMIytH — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 19, 2024

Mark Few said the starting lineup switch (Ben Gregg for Dusty Stromer) was largely made because he felt Stromer, a freshman, “was putting too much pressure on himself.”



Here’s Few, Graham Ike and Anton Watson talking about the change. pic.twitter.com/l1LorxYgnk — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 19, 2024

Team stats

Individual leaders

Game preview

Gonzaga hoping to recapture second-half magic from Pepperdine win in road trip finale at San Diego SAN DIEGO – Mark Few has been a proponent of a revised scheduling model in the West Coast Conference, probably with situations like the one Gonzaga’s facing this week in mind. | Read more

Key matchup: San Diego’s Wayne McKinney could be factor after missing first Gonzaga meeting SAN DIEGO – Wayne McKinney is accustomed to doing a number of things for San Diego’s basketball team – most of which go uncharted in a traditional box score. | Read more

More on the Zags

Gonzaga rewind: Ben Gregg takes on starting role, Graham Ike bounces back In his 88th career game as a Zag, Ben Gregg made his first start Thursday. The 6-foot-10 junior forward essentially did all the things he’s consistently brought to the team coming off the bench, but this time it happened after hearing his name announced with the first unit. | Read more

‘Just an awesome run.’ Gonzaga’s Mark Few doused with water, pulls out signature handstand after 700th career win MALIBU, Calif. – Mark Few still remembers most of the details from his first win as Gonzaga’s coach – a narrow 76-71 win over a tough Montana team at the Grizzlies’ home gym in Missoula. | Read more