Pakistan’s internet disrupted during rally by Imran Khan’s party

In this photograph taken on Nov. 1, 2022, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks while taking part in an anti-government march in Gujranwala. (Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images/TNS) (ARIF ALI/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Kamran Haider Bloomberg News

Pakistan experienced an internet disruption that made social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, X and Instagram inaccessible while jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party held a virtual election rally.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, called the outage a move against free speech. Malaha Obaid, a spokeswoman for Pakistan’s telecom authority, said she was unaware of the incident.

Candidates for Khan’s party are kicking off their campaign for a general election on Feb. 8, where they’re running as independents after a Supreme Court ruling against the party. A similar internet outage happened in early January during a virtual fundraising drive by the PTI.

Internet users in Pakistan started seeing the breakdown Saturday evening. Nayatel, an Islamabad-based internet provider, told customers in an audio message that it was acting on the instructions of Pakistani authorities.

The former cricket star’s party has complained of unfair pre-election treatment by the authorities after he failed to secure a temporary release from prison, where he’s being held because of more than 170 cases against him.

Khan has been barred from contesting elections for five years after a court convicted in a graft case in August. He says the cases are politically motivated.