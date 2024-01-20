Prep roundup: Tanner Goldsmith leads six in double figures for Freeman boys; Ayanna Tobeck paces Lakeside girls

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Boys basketball

Freeman 101, Colville 31: Tanner Goldsmith scored 28 points to lead six in double figures and the Scotties (14-2, 8-0) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-13, 2-6) in a Northeast A League game. Colton Wells had 17 points for Freeman, and Micah Hodges, Nash McLean, Gavin Zehm and Finn LaPointe scored in double digits.

Riverside 53, Lakeside 51: Daniel Schneider scored 18 points, Jake Graham added 15 and the visiting Rams (11-4, 7-1) edged the Eagles (5-11, 4-4). Calvin Mikkelsen led Lakeside with 14 points.

Girls basketball

Colville 41, Freeman 36: Navae Kinney scored 11 points and the visiting Crimson Hawks (11-4, 6-2) beat the Scotties (8-8, 3-5). Taylee Phelps scored 15 points and Rylee Russell had 14 for Freeman.

Lakeside 61, Riverside 23: Ayanna Tobeck scored 16 points, Rylee Darnold added 14 and the Eagles (14-2, 7-1) beat the visiting Rams (3-13, 1-7).

Track and field

Spokane High School Invitational: Mead senior Dominick Corley, running for Spokane Speed Academy, won the boys 60-meter dash in the first day of the national meet at the Podium. Corley ran a personal-best 6.64 seconds in the event.

East Valley senior and two-time State 2A cross country champion Logan Hofstee, running unattached, won the girls 3,000 in a personal-best 9:38.79. Mead senior Raegan Borg placed sixth at 10:46.87.

Mead senior Charlotte Cullen, also unattached, placed second in the girls 800 in a personal-best 2:13.88.