This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning," by Liz Cheney. (Little, Brown/TNS) (Little, Brown/Little, Brown/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Sanctuary of the Shadow,” Aurora Ascher (Red Tower)

4. “Holmes, Marple & Poe,” James Patterson and Brian Sitts (Little, Brown)

5. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store: A Novel,” James McBride (Riverhead)

6. “First Lie Wins: A Novel,” Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

7. “The Atlas Complex,” Olivie Blake (Tor Books)

8. “Upside Down: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. “The Exchange: After the Firm,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. “The Little Liar: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)

Nonfiction

1. “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning,” Liz Cheney (Little, Brown)

2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

3. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia (Harmony)

4. “How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen,” David Brooks (Random House)

5. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)

6. “Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier,” Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey (Portfolio)

7. “Dinner Tonight: 100 Simple, Healthy Recipes for Every Night of the Week,” Alex Snodgrass (Morrow)

8. “Rich AF: The Winning Money Mindset That Will Change Your Life,” Vivian Tu (Portfolio)

9. “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears (Gallery)

10. “Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things,” Adam Grant (Viking)