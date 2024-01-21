Five men slain in two Baltimore shootings, police say

By Martin Weil Washington Post

At least five men were killed in two shootings in Baltimore on Friday night, the Baltimore police said.

Three men were killed about 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue. Two were found outdoors and one in a building. All three died at the scene, police said.

A fourth person went to a hospital with wounds that were not considered life-threatening, according to the police.

The incident occurred indoors and spilled outside, the police said.

Fairlawn Avenue is a commercial strip that includes warehouse-style structures. It is near a light-rail line.

A little more than two hours later, two men were found fatally shot in the 4500 block of Pennington Avenue, the police said.

Both men were suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds,” and died at the scene, police said.

Pennington Avenue is in a commercial and residential section of the Curtis Bay area of Southwest Baltimore.

Baltimore drew attention last year for a reduction in the homicide rate. The city recorded fewer than 300 slayings for the first time in a decade.