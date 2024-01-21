Whitworth men hold off Puget Sound to remain unbeaten in conference play

From staff reports

For 31 minutes it was a back-and-forth Northwest Conference men’s basketball game at the Whitworth Fieldhouse between the Pirates and Puget Sound.

A basket by Sullivan Menard put Whitworth ahead for good as the Pirates held off the Loggers 79-70 Sunday.

Menard’s basket broke a 56-56 tie with 8:08 remaining. Twice the Loggers would pull within a point thereafter, but the Pirates (12-5 overall, 8-0 NWC) remained undefeated in conference.

Two free throws from Jojo Anderson gave Whitworth a 71-63 lead with 2:11 remaining.

Anderson led Whitworth with 22 points, including 10 of 11 from the free-throw line, to go with three assists. Menard had 20 points and four rebounds, and Jake Holtz added 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Liam Ruttledge led Puget Sound (8-9, 4-4) with 17 points.

Whitworth led 35-33 at halftime and used hot shooting from the field (13 of 21, 61.9%) in the second half to forge the victory.

Women’s basketball

Puget Sound 68, Whitworth 59 (OT): The Pirates (6-11, 3-5) went cold in the fourth quarter as the Loggers (11-6, 5-3) outscored Whitworth 15-4 to force overtime.

Whitworth managed just four points in the fourth and two in overtime.

Zalissa Sanfo, Kimberly Dewey and Alyssa Fitzgerald each scored 12 points to lead Whitworth.