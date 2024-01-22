50 years ago in Expo history: U.N. agrees to on-site exhibit with Earthwatch Center

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The United Nations agreed to have an on-site exhibit at Expo ’74, focused on the fair’s environmental theme.

The U.N. planned to install its Earthwatch Center, which would display data from the system’s remote sensing facilities. The U.N. also planned to screen 23 films with the theme, “Man Builds, Man Destroys.”

World Environment Day on June 5, 1974, would also be celebrated at Expo with U.N. officials and international officials taking part.

One event of geopolitical significance was also announced. Expo would be the site of bilateral environmental conferences between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.

From 100 years ago: Spokane Police Commissioner Maurice Smith said he might be willing to allow “life pool” in Spokane pool halls if “several bad features” were cleaned up.

“Stakes are too high, so it becomes very much a gambling game,” Smith said. “I suggested reducing the size of the stakes. Too many men make life pool a profession rather than a pastime. It is so fascinating that young men spend their time at the tables, lose their jobs, and get into serious troubles. There are ’sharks’ who do nothing but play the game.”

Smith made this announcement in the wake of the acquittal of four men on gambling charges. Smith said he now realized that he could not make any further arrests under the current city ordinance. He offered two solutions: either the pool hall men agree to clean up the game or the city council would pass a new, tougher, ordinance.