Idaho’s Crapo, Simpson endorse Trump on eve of New Hampshire primary

WASHINGTON – Two Idaho Republicans threw their support behind Donald Trump’s re-election bid on Monday, endorsing the former president on the eve of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

Sen. Mike Crapo and Rep. Mike Simpson announced their endorsements days after the other two members of Idaho’s congressional delegation, Sen. Jim Risch and Rep. Russ Fulcher, did the same. They added to a growing number of endorsements from GOP lawmakers who have created an air of inevitability around Trump’s victory in the primary, even as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley remains in the race and Trump faces criminal charges in four separate cases.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who finished second in the GOP Iowa caucus, dropped out of the race on Sunday and endorsed Trump.

“Today I add my voice to the growing number of people standing behind Donald Trump because we know he will put America and Americans first,” Crapo said in a statement, adding that he trusts the former president to oversee the nation’s economy, military and borders. “It is time for a change from the chaos, difficulties and unrest we have experienced during the Biden Administration.”

Crapo said he believes Trump’s return to the White House would make the United States a country “that receives respect abroad and helps maintain peace and order throughout the world,” although Trump has been openly skeptical of America’s alliances and expressed doubts about continuing support for Ukraine.

Simpson, whose district includes most of Boise and the eastern half of Idaho, said in a statement that he and his wife gave Trump their “full support and endorsement” in the election.

“America was stronger, more prosperous, and safer under the leadership of President Trump,” Simpson said, calling President Joe Biden “fundamentally out-of-touch with the American people.”

On Jan. 18, a spokesperson for Crapo noted that he “has historically waited to make such announcements until later in the cycle,” while a Simpson spokesperson said he had “not endorsed in the race, but he has always made it clear he will fully support the Republican nominee for President.”