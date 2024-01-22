Last known set of remains linked to Green River Killer identified as Everett teen

By Paige Cornwell The Seattle Times

The last known set of remains connected to the Green River Killer belongs to an Everett teenager who was identified as a victim in 1988, officials have confirmed.

The remains, known as “Bones 20,” were identified as 16-year-old Tammie Liles, the King County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Several of her bones and some teeth were found in South King County in 2003 after Gary Ridgway led investigators to the site. Officials also found partial remains in 1985 in Tigard, Oregon, and identified them as Liles’ through dental records.

Ridgway was convicted of murdering 49 women and teenage girls, including Liles, between the early 1980s and late 1990s.