Letters for Jan. 24, 2024

Energy crisis

“Avista Asks Customers to Conserve Power” was the headline in this paper on Jan. 14 due to a “shortage” of natural gas during the recent cold spell in the 0 to minus 7 range. Electricity supplies are evidently squeezed also as they report numerous “outages” across our region due to the stresses (shortages) in the systems.

What would the call be if it was in the minus 10 to minus 20 range? Massive outages? Folks freezing in their homes? Countless costs to repair water systems and peripheral water damage?

Now let’s apply the Democrats’ and liberals’ philosophy and agenda to the mix and remove natural gas and all fossil fuels from society. While we’re at it, let’s breach the electricity producing dams on the Snake River. Now apply that mentality to our current cold spell, the cold spells across the nation and all that will occur forever moving forward. Is it just me or is there a definite void in mentality and reality threatening our nation by you know who? The same ones who keep predicting the end of the world, but the world’s still going.

I’m sure they just figure global warming will eliminate the need for heat for our homes just any day now, so don’t worry.

Jeffery Clacy

Liberty Lake