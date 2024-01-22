Where Gonzaga stands in polls, brackets, key metrics and national championship odds

Gonzaga is on the outside looking in for the second straight week in the Associated Press college basketball poll. The Zags are also skirting the perimeter with most NCAA Tournament bracket projections.

However, GU’s numbers improved in a few other metrics that hold more weight with the NCAA Tournament selection committee – with more opportunities on the horizon.

Gonzaga received six points in the latest AP poll, compared to five last week when GU wasn’t in the top 25 for the first time after 143 consecutive appearances dating back to mid-March 2016.

Boise State, coached by former assistant Leon Rice, had nine points, 10th among teams receiving votes from the media panel. Saint Mary’s, the lone unbeaten team in the West Coast Conference at 5-0 with road wins over Santa Clara (5-1) and San Francisco (4-1), had two points. The Dons, despite losing 77-60 to the Gaels on Saturday, received one point, a week after being blanked.

Gonzaga (13-5, 4-1) entertains San Francisco (15-5, 4-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday. Saint Mary’s visits GU on Feb. 3, and the Zags visit sixth-ranked Kentucky on Feb. 10.

UConn and Purdue, both holding a double-digit win over Gonzaga, remained 1-2, followed by North Carolina, Houston and Tennessee. Arizona, under former Zags assistant Tommy Lloyd, moved up three spots to No. 9.

Gonzaga had 30 points in the USA Today coaches’ poll, fourth among teams outside the top 25.

Gonzaga didn’t make the field in the latest brackets from Jerry Palm (CBS Sports), Mike DeCourcy (Fox Sports) and Joe Lunardi (ESPN). GU is listed in the next four out (after the first four out) by DeCourcy and Lunardi.

Palm’s bracket has No. 10 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 7 BYU in the West Region with the winner advancing to face the winner of No. 2 Arizona/No. 15 Eastern Washington.

Teamrankings.com’s computer simulations have Gonzaga, with a 23-7 regular-season record, as a 12 seed with a 52% chance of making the tourney and a 48% chance of earning the WCC’s automatic bid.

The Field of 68’s Rocco Miller has GU in his first four out while Lukas Harkins puts the Zags in the next four out.

Gonzaga has moved up to No. 30 in the NET rankings, a sorting and seeding tool used by the committee. The Zags were 50th after falling to Santa Clara 77-76 on Jan. 11. Saint Mary’s is No. 22 while Santa Clara is 113. USF is No. 57, which makes Thursday a Quad 2 matchup.

Gonzaga, 27th in KenPom’s rankings last Monday, has moved up to No. 20. The Zags are No. 22 in adjusted offensive efficiency, No. 32 on the defensive side. The Gaels are No. 29 and the Dons are No. 63.

The Zags are tied for 17th among national title contenders with BYU and Michigan State at +5,000, according to ESPN Bet. Purdue is first at +750, followed by UConn (+900) and Arizona, Kentucky and Houston at +1,000.

Betonline.ag lists Gonzaga at +9,000, tied with San Diego State at 28th. Purdue (+850) leads the favorites, followed by UConn and Houston at +1,000. Saint Mary’s is +12,500.