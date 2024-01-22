Work to watch for this week in Spokane

Here’s a roundup of construction work that could impact local roads this week.

Marshall Road, between Thorpe Road and 44th Avenue, and Thorpe Road, between Westwood Lane and Interstate 90, will be closed through Feb. 2 for the construction of a water transmission main.

Through Friday, work by Broadband Development Group will close parts of the north lane of Third Avenue between Division Street and Magnolia Avenue and two lanes of Browne Street between Second and Third avenues.

Work by Sefnco Communications will close eastbound Mallon Avenue from Post to Howard streets and northbound Howard Street from Boone to Mallon avenues through Feb. 11.

Starting Wednesday through Feb. 21, the west curb lane of Lincoln Street, between Main and Riverside avenues, and the south curb lane of Sprague Avenue, between Lincoln and Wall streets will be closed for North Sky Communication fiber work.