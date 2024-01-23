East Valley senior Logan Hofstee named Gatorade state cross country player of the year

East Valley senior Logan Hofstee was named the 2023-24 Gatorade Washington Girls Cross Country Player of the Year, announced by the organization on Tuesday.

Hofstee is the first runner from East Valley to receive this distinction.

The award, which celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community, distinguishes Hofstee as Washington’s best high school girls cross country runner.

The 5-foot-4 senior won her second consecutive State 2A championship in the fall with an all-class best time of 17 minutes, 20.8 seconds. She won eight of her 10 races and was the state’s top finisher in all of them.

Hofstee finished ninth at the Nike Cross Nationals Final last season, earning second-team All-America honors as the state’s top prep runner at the meet. She qualified for nationals by taking second at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships, clocking a personal-best 16:53.70.

Hofstee has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average in the classroom and has signed a National Letter of Intent to run on scholarship at Gonzaga University this fall.

On Saturday, Hofstee won the girls 3,000-meter race with a personal-best 9:33.79 at the Spokane High School Invitational national meet at the Podium.