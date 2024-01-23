The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Former Lake City High, Washington State baseball standout Kyle Manzardo invited to Guardians’ camp

Kyle Manzardo, pictured with Tampa Bay before being traded to Cleveland last season, could find a role either at first base or DH with the Guardians this spring. (Tribune News Service)
By Paul Hoynes Tribune News Service

CLEVELAND, Ohio — First base prospect Kyle Manzardo is one of 12 non-roster players from the Guardians’ farm system invited to spring training in Goodyear, Arizona.

Cleveland pitchers and catchers report to Goodyear on Feb. 12.

The Guardians acquired Manzardo – the former Washington State and Lake City High School star – from Tampa Bay for Aaron Civale just before the Aug. 1 trade deadline last season. He was on the injured list at the time, but returned to finish the year at Class AAA Columbus.

Overall at Triple-A Columbus, Durham and Cleveland’s Arizona Complex League team, he hit .237 (83 for 351) with 17 homers and 55 RBI. The left-handed hitting Manzardo then made a big impression in the Arizona Fall League by hitting .277 (25 for 92) with seven doubles, six homers and 19 RBI.

The Rays used their second-round pick in 2022 to draft Manzardo out of WSU. MLB.com ranks him as the Guardians’ No. 2 prospect.