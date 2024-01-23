Former Lake City High, Washington State baseball standout Kyle Manzardo invited to Guardians’ camp

By Paul Hoynes Tribune News Service

CLEVELAND, Ohio — First base prospect Kyle Manzardo is one of 12 non-roster players from the Guardians’ farm system invited to spring training in Goodyear, Arizona.

Cleveland pitchers and catchers report to Goodyear on Feb. 12.

The Guardians acquired Manzardo – the former Washington State and Lake City High School star – from Tampa Bay for Aaron Civale just before the Aug. 1 trade deadline last season. He was on the injured list at the time, but returned to finish the year at Class AAA Columbus.

Overall at Triple-A Columbus, Durham and Cleveland’s Arizona Complex League team, he hit .237 (83 for 351) with 17 homers and 55 RBI. The left-handed hitting Manzardo then made a big impression in the Arizona Fall League by hitting .277 (25 for 92) with seven doubles, six homers and 19 RBI.

The Rays used their second-round pick in 2022 to draft Manzardo out of WSU. MLB.com ranks him as the Guardians’ No. 2 prospect.