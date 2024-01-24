Jim Harbaugh finalizing deal to become coach of Los Angeles Chargers

By Mark Maske Washington Post

Jim Harbaugh is returning to the NFL, this time as coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh’s nearly annual flirtations with NFL coaching jobs in recent years have led to a deal. He was finalizing a contract Wednesday to become the Chargers’ successor to Brandon Staley, barring any last-minute complications, according to two people familiar with the deliberations. He will chase a Super Bowl title with a team that has a franchise quarterback, Justin Herbert, already in place.

He leaves the college coaching ranks after leading Michigan to a national championship in a turbulent season in which he served two suspensions.

The NCAA has been investigating the allegations of improper scouting and sign-stealing made against the program. It is not clear whether that could have any lasting implications for Harbaugh now that he has returned to the NFL.

In November, several people familiar with the NFL’s inner workings said the league would consider honoring any NCAA-imposed suspension of Harbaugh, at least in part, in the sign-stealing case, but doing so would not be a certainty. Such consideration would be based on integrity-of-the-game issues, they said.

“It could be a consideration,” one of those people said at the time. But that person and others cautioned then that it would not be definite that the NFL would honor any such suspension. Another person said it might be “a stretch” to believe the NFL would fully honor any NCAA suspension of Harbaugh. It is not clear what action, if any, the NCAA might take, particularly as it pertains to Harbaugh now that he has left college football.

Harbaugh, a former NFL quarterback, coached the San Francisco 49ers to three appearances in the NFC title game and a Super Bowl appearance in a four-year span from the 2011 to the 2014 seasons. He coached against his brother John in the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2012 season. John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens beat Jim Harbaugh’s 49ers 34-31 in New Orleans in February 2013.

John Harbaugh attended Michigan’s victory over Washington in the collegiate national championship game this month in Houston and greeted his brother on the sideline. Jim Harbaugh was on hand in Baltimore as the Ravens defeated the Houston Texans in an AFC divisional-round playoff game Saturday.

Jim Harbaugh met Tuesday in Los Angeles with Chargers representatives. It was his second interview with the Chargers. Those conversations continued into Wednesday, when a deal was struck.

He also interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching vacancy. It is not known whether he spoke to the Las Vegas Raiders before they hired Antonio Pierce, who’d served as their interim head coach for the final nine games of the season. People connected to the leaguewide hiring process previously had said they thought the Raiders would be a contender to hire Harbaugh if he indeed wanted to return to the NFL.

He reportedly also was negotiating a potential contract extension at Michigan. But Harbaugh hired a veteran agent with deep NFL connections, Don Yee, to explore his options for this hiring cycle. Yee’s clients also include seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady and Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton.

Harbaugh was a candidate for the Broncos’ coaching job last year, but they hired Payton. He interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings two years ago but opted to remain at Michigan.

In Los Angeles, Harbaugh joins a franchise that is regarded as the No. 2 NFL team in its home city and even in its own stadium, which the Chargers share with the Rams. But the Chargers do have Herbert. They temporarily made him the NFL’s highest-paid player when they signed him in July to a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension.

The Chargers have not had a playoff victory in four seasons with Herbert as their quarterback. They reached the AFC playoffs last season but squandered a 27-0 lead to lose 31-30 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an opening-round game. The Chargers went 5-12 this season and fired Staley last month with three games remaining. Giff Smith served as the interim head coach.

The Chargers still are searching for a new general manager to replace the fired Tom Telesco.

Harbaugh spent nine seasons coaching at Michigan, his alma mater. He served two three-game suspensions this season. The school imposed the first, to start the season. It was connected to an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations during the coronavirus pandemic. The second suspension, imposed by the Big Ten for the final three games of the regular season, came after the conference said Michigan’s program violated its sportsmanship policy.

The season ended triumphantly for Harbaugh and the Wolverines, with the program’s first national championship since 1997.

The Chargers become the fourth NFL team to choose a new head coach this offseason. The New England Patriots promoted Jerod Mayo after parting with Bill Belichick. The Raiders hired Pierce. The Tennessee Titans chose Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their coach Monday and officially announced the move Wednesday.

Four teams – the Carolina Panthers, Falcons, Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks – continue to search for new head coaches.