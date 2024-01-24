Glacier National Park vehicle reservations available Thursday

From staff reports

Advance vehicle reservations for Glacier National Park will become available online on Thursday.

The park announced in a news release this week that the reservations would become available at 7 a.m. Pacific on recreation.gov.

Where and when visitors will need a reservation is changing this year. Apgar Village, at the west end of Lake McDonald, will be accessible without a reservation.

East-bound vehicles on Going-to-the-Sun Road past the reservation checkpoint at Apgar will need reservations between May 24 and Sept. 8 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vehicles heading west from the east side of Going-to-the-Sun Road beyond Rising Sun will not need reservations.

Reservations will be required for the North Fork area May 24 through Sept. 8 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At Many Glacier, reservations will be required from July 1 through Sept. 8 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each of the specified areas will require a separate reservation, according to the release, and the reservations will be good for one day only. Visitors who book through recreation.gov will pay a $2 processing fee.

A portion of the reservations will be made available 120 days in advance on a rolling basis. Next-day reservations will be made available at 6 a.m. Pacific starting on May 23.

People with lodging, camping or transportation bookings within any of the specified areas can use those reservations to gain access to those areas.

Entrance passes will still be required. A seven-day pass costs $35.