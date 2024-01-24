Key matchup: USF’s Jonathan Mogbo, Gonzaga’s Anton Watson have similar roles

It figures to be one of the best individual matchups in the West Coast Conference this season.

Jonathan Mogbo does a little, correct that, a lot of everything at both ends of the court for San Francisco. Anton Watson handles a similar role for Gonzaga.

Gonzaga’s and San Francisco’s coaching staffs haven’t forwarded their scouting reports to us, but we’re guessing the two WCC Player of the Year candidates will spend a good portion of Thursday’s game trying to slow the other down.

While Watson has been an impact player at Gonzaga since he arrived on campus five years ago, Mogbo has taken a circuitous route to the Bay Area.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward spent one season at Independence (Kansas) Community College, one at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and last season at Division I Missouri State, which competes in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Mogbo’s stats were solid as a starter with the Bears – 8.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists in 24.4 minutes – but the West Palm Beach, Florida, native has blossomed in USF coach Chris Gerlufsen’s system.

Mogbo leads the WCC in rebounding (10.5), field-goal percentage (68) and steals (1.8), ranks fourth in scoring (15.4) and blocks (1.0) and eighth in assists (3.3). He posted 30 points and 18 rebounds against Pacific. His season high for assists is 10.

He’s finished 8 of 8 from the field in three games and has four more when he’s made at least 82% of his shots.

“I’ve seen a little bit of him,” said Watson, who averages 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals. “I’ve heard he’s athletic, plays super hard. I think a lot of the offense goes through him. He’s just super aggressive on offense. He’s trying to get to the cup.

“It’s going to be a challenge for whoever is guarding him. Me, Graham (Ike), I think we’re going to throw a lot of different things at him.”

Mogbo has had just two games shooting below 50%. He’s coming off one of his quietest outings of the season with 11 points and six rebounds in a 77-60 home loss to Saint Mary’s. He averaged 22.5 points, 13.3 boards and 4.8 assists in the four games prior to facing the Gaels.

Mogbo is a key reason behind USF’s offensive efficiency (79 points per game, 50% shooting) and defense (63.0 points allowed, 10th nationally).

Watson will likely be the primary defender on Mogbo, but the USF star can expect to see Ike and Ben Gregg at times.

Watson was a force at both ends of the court against Pepperdine’s Michael Ajayi last Thursday.

Watson had 16 points and eight rebounds. Ajayi, who ranks first in the WCC in scoring and second in rebounding, finished with six points and three boards.