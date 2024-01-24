Letters for Jan. 24, 2024

Energy crisis

“Avista asks customers to conserve power” was the headline in this paper on Jan. 14 due to a “shortage” of natural gas during the recent cold spell in the 0 to minus 7 range. Electricity supplies are evidently squeezed also as they report numerous “outages” across our region due to the stresses (shortages) in the systems.

What would the call be if it was in the minus 10 to minus 20 range? Massive outages? Folks freezing in their homes? Countless costs to repair water systems and peripheral water damage?

Now let’s apply the Democrats’ and liberals’ philosophy and agenda to the mix and remove natural gas and all fossil fuels from society. While we’re at it, let’s breach the electricity producing dams on the Snake River. Now apply that mentality to our current cold spell, the cold spells across the nation and all that will occur forever moving forward. Is it just me or is there a definite void in mentality and reality threatening our nation by you know who? The same ones who keep predicting the end of the world, but the world’s still going.

I’m sure they just figure global warming will eliminate the need for heat for our homes just any day now, so don’t worry.

Jeffery Clacy

Liberty Lake

Vote ‘yes’ for the best possible future

I am writing to support the 2024 bond and levy for Spokane Public Schools on the Feb. 13 ballot. As a Spokane teacher and parent of two public school students, I can’t express enough the importance of the bond and levy. They are essential for continuing to provide our students with a high-quality education and a safe learning environment.

The bond will fund construction projects, such as replacing aging schools, modernizing facilities, and upgrading technology and security systems. These projects will not only improve the physical condition of our schools, but also enhance the educational opportunities and outcomes for our students.

The levy will fund educational programs and operations that are not fully funded by the state, such as smaller class sizes; special education; extracurricular activities like sports, theater, and music; and support that benefits all students. These are vital for supporting the diverse needs and interests of our students, as well as attracting and retaining qualified, dedicated teachers and staff.

Spokane has a long history of supporting its kids and schools. I grew up in an area that did not support its levies and bonds, and my education and extracurricular opportunities were very limited compared to Spokane experiences. To continue to keep our schools strong, I urge you to join me in voting YES! for the 2024 bond and levy for Spokane Public Schools. Together, we can ensure that our students have the best possible learning environment and the best possible future.

Lara Whitman

Spokane

Why you should vote yes for Deer Park bond

On the Feb. 13 ballot will be a request to approve a bond for the Deer Park School District. With approval, a smoking real estate deal that is time sensitive, meaning it needs to be done soon, will happen and a new elementary school for grades 2 through 5 will be built, the Arcadia building will be remodeled to better serve Home Link, the Middle School will be modernized and renovated and a new bus garage/transportation building will be built.

This bond measure will alleviate overcrowding, create a safe and modern atmosphere for our children and teachers, replace the bus garage that is nearly 100 years old, which will provide a kitchen sink for drivers to wash their dishes instead of the bathroom sink they currently have to use.

All this with negligible cost, thanks to $23,000,000 in state matching funds, if locked in now. In 2015, the cost of the bond that is being paid off was $3.18 per thousand. It has decreased yearly due to population growth and today stands at $1.67. This new bond is projected to cost in the $2.14 per thousand range, an increase of less than 50 cents from the 2008 bond, that is being retired, and $1.04 less than what it cost in 2015. Please also consider that population growth very likely will reduce this amount as Deer Park and the surrounding area continues to grow.

Good schools are conducive to good communities. Vote yes for the Deer Park school bond.

Dale Magart

Deer Park

Solving homelessness isn’t done locally

Mr. Vandermeer’s Jan. 17 letter “Vision for Spokane’s housing problem” proposes solutions that are nonsensical in solving either one of the respective issues mentioned, homelessness or the housing shortage. Stating that money is available and that vision based on his plan of “semipermanent housing built on mobile home platforms” actually solves any of his stated problems is laughable.

Homelessness and housing shortages are separate issues and need to be approached as such. Homelessness is an issued based in addiction (Union Gospel Mission says 60% to 70% of the homeless population is impacted by the disease) and is unsolvable by providing low barrier housing. The more public beds provided will only grow the problem larger. Housing shortages are more a result of local zoning laws, growth management policies and market conditions.

Reducing homelessness will not be realized locally, it must first be addressed at the highest levels of the political food chain with policies that attack and destroy the drug cartels, manufacturing facilities, pipelines and distribution networks. Until that happens, local spending is nothing more than virtue signaling and feel-good efforts that waste taxpayer funds.

Ed Walther

Spokane