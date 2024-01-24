Prep roundup: Beard brothers lead Central Valley wrestling over Ridgeline; West Valley tops Rogers

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Wrestling 4A/3A

Central Valley 40, Ridgeline 34: Yousof Rahimi (120 pounds), Braxton Beard (138) and Bayden Beard (190) earned pins and the visiting Bears (3-4) topped the Falcons (3-5). Torren Northcutt (126) and Preston Wentling (215) had pins for Ridgeline.

2A

Shadle Park 44, Pullman 25: Braeden Champion (120) and Brayden Burgener (215) had pins and the visiting Highlanders (4-1) beat the Greyhounds (2-3). Israel Acosta (150) and Ivan Acosta (157) won for Pullman.

West Valley 51, Rogers 27: Logan Utecht (144), Simeon Mattingly (150) and Josh Moreau (190) earned pins and the Eagles (5-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-4). Nam Pham (106) and Roman Gumm (157) won for Rogers.

1A

Colville 42, Freeman 31: Connor Goff (157) and Hunter Gleave (165) earned pins and the host Crimson Hawks (3-1) beat the Scotties (1-5). Eli Schweiger (126) and Jared Seal (138) had pins for Freeman.

Lakeside 42, Medical Lake 33: Praithan Borja (138) and Myles Christen (144) earned pins and the Eagles (3-3) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-5). Carsen Buenzli won for Medical Lake. The match had eight forfeits.