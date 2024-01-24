Stick to it: Removable wall stickers can be a fun way to add whimsy

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

When it comes to fun, whimsical ideas for a children’s bedroom, perhaps wallpaper is one of the first ideas that comes to mind. While wallpaper is a great choice when looking to bring color and graphics into a space, removal wall stickers can infuse creativity into a space, while providing more flexibility.

Where to find wall stickers

There are a host of companies that specialize in removable wall stickers. No longer do you have to be limited by size, color and prints, these days there are plenty of choices and sizes.

How to buy

Measure the area you wish to cover with wall stickers, both the width and height.

Check the measurements for the wall stickers to determine how many stickers may be needed. This is critical to avoid having too much or too little.

Allow for mistakes, order enough to have on hand in case certain stickers need to be adjusted or removed.

Placing wall stickers

Typically wall stickers require little to no wall preparation, but there are some basic tips that can help make your creative vision shine!

Make sure your wall is free of imperfections as these will show once a sticker is put in place.

Allow for some “negative or white space”. It is not necessary for an entire wall surface to be covered.

Use stickers that allow for easy removal, so that you can adjust as needed.

Place stickers on walls that have a smooth surface, wall stickers typically do not adhere well to textured surfaces.

Play to your décor. When choosing wall stickers be sure to use stickers that will blend well with the existing colors in your space.