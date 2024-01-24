Talks on new cease-fire between Israel and Hamas face hurdles

By Fiona MacDonald and Kitty Donaldson Bloomberg News

Negotiators between Israel and Hamas have put forward a detailed proposal to both sides for a permanent cease-fire, according to two people with knowledge of the talks, though many obstacles remain.

The plan calls for the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since the attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which killed 1,200 people and took many others into the territory, and the transfer of the remains of those killed and taken from Israel as well as the those kidnapped but now deceased, the people said.

Israel would in turn release a number of Palestinian prisoners and the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza would be constant and increased, they said.

The proposal has been sent to Hamas and Israel via Qatar, which has been mediating between the sides with the backing of the U.S. The move is intended to end a war that has killed more than 25,000 Palestinians, according to Hamas-run authorities, and reduced much of Gaza to rubble.

A permanent cease-fire remains elusive, however, mainly because Israel has said it will continue its operations in Gaza until Hamas is eliminated completely. The Iran-backed group is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union.

Over the past few weeks, U.S. and Qatari mediators managed to bring both parties to agree to a 30-day process to reach the objectives of the deal, and so inching the discussions forward, one of the people said. But, while both sides agree on the majority of the details, difficulties remain on the permanent cease-fire element, the person said.