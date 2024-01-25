50 years ago in Expo history: A name was debated for the portion of Trent that would become Spokane Falls Boulevard

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Should Trent Avenue, running along the border of the Expo ’74 site, be renamed?

If so, to what?

That was the question perplexing the Spokane City Council. The city’s Park Board wanted to rename it either Expo Boulevard or Spokane Falls Boulevard. (The board held two votes and ended up with two recommendations.)

The city council was divided on the issue. Three members said they wanted to keep the name Trent Avenue.

“What would it really prove?” asked council member Jack O’Brien. “It will just cause a lot of bother for no purpose.”

Four council members were leaning toward a name change, but three were advocating for Riverpark Boulevard, one wanted Riverfront Boulevard and another wanted to return the street to its historic name, Front Avenue.

As a glance at today’s map will show, Spokane Falls Boulevard would later emerge the winner.

From 100 years ago: Police believed they had cracked a prolific burglary gang with the arrest of 21-year-old Leon Kennedy and five others.

They believed the group burglarized several apartments in the San Marco building and in the Volney Hotel.

Also arrested was Miller “The Shiek” Ackles, 20; Joseph “Slim” Loftin, 23; Kurt “Dutch” Van Dwen, and Robert Fortin and his wife Peggy Fortin (who, alas, did not appear to have nicknames).

Police recovered a number of valuable items, including a $1,200 mink stole.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1924: First Winter Olympic Games open in Chamonix, France.