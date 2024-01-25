A Grip on Sports: Just when it looked as if WSU had squandered some hard-earned momentum at Cal, the Cougs turn it back on against Utah

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Everybody knows, or at least thinks they know, what supplies momentum in baseball. The next day’s starting pitcher, as the cliché goes. But what supplies it in basketball? Specifically, college basketball? If Washington State is to be listened to, it’s pounding the glass.

• Kyle Smith’s Cougars have been on a roll. Or, were, to be more honest, until their three-game winning streak was snapped last Saturday at California. It’s not just that the Bears aren’t an OK team this season – at 7-12 overall, it’s quite an improvement on last year’s 3-29 mark – it’s more than they aren’t perceived to be all that good. Besides, after consecutive wins over USC, Arizona and Stanford, the first and third of those on the road, the Cougars were playing extremely well.

Until the last couple minutes in Berkeley, when it all fell apart. Well, the shooting fell apart. Other than a Myles Rice 3-pointer, Washington State was just awful. Cal rallied and won in overtime.

Fast forward to last night in Pullman. In town was Utah, one of the nation’s tallest teams and an 80-58 winner over the Cougs a month ago in Salt Lake City. Was the momentum from winning three of four conference games gone with the Palouse’s winter wind?

Not hardly. Not when the Cougars were willing to play bully ball and push the bigger Utes around. Forward Isaac Jones (14 points and 10 rebounds). Rice, the point guard (10, seven). Post Oscar Cluff (13, five). Forward Jaylen Wells (13, six). Reserve big Rueben Chinyelu (four, five).

Notice a pattern? WSU pounded the glass. Outrebounded the Utes 40-29. Grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, which led to 21 second-chance points.

Those extra chances kept the Cougars alive in the first half when they hit just 36% of their shots. And forced the Utes to become more inside conscious after intermission, helping lead to open 3-pointers. The Cougs took advantage, hit 5-of-9 from long range, shot 61% overall and ran away. Add in better perimeter defense – the Utes were a season-worst 4-of-22 beyond the arc – and WSU earned this win.

Momentum, in terms of the Pac-12 standings, is back. As is Washington State. Firmly back in the postseason picture we mean.

Nothing is easy this final Pac-12 season. But the Cougs upcoming stretch, with three of six games against teams below them in the standings, is a chance to build somethings. Momentum? Sure. But, more importantly, confidence. Resume. Margin of error. All of them. Everything that less than a week ago had seemed to abandoned the Cougars.

• The West Coast Conference chase will shake out a bit tonight. At least in Spokane.

Sure, conference-leading Saint Mary’s is going to raise its record to 6-0 as it hosts woeful Pacific. And second-place Santa Clara (5-1) shouldn’t have trouble getting past Pepperdine (2-4) at home as well.

But in the Kennel, the two teams tied for third at 4-1, Gonzaga and USF, will face off (6 p.m., ESPN2). One will stay within a loss-column game of the Gaels. The other will rue their misfortune, try to regroup and realize they better step up their game if they want to earn one of the two byes to the semifinals in the WCC’s postseason tournament. Which will be which?

If you believe the oddsmakers, it will be Gonzaga celebrating, even though the Dons have the better overall record (they are 15-5, the Zags are 13-5) – if you don’t factor in opponents. The Bulldogs are a 9.5-point favorite,

If you want to use more in-depth analytical analysis, then we’ll just say Ken Pomeroy has the Zags ranked 19th nationally and USF 65th. The NCAA’s NET rating isn’t as high on GU (27 this morning) or as low on the Dons (58).

Add it all up and what do you have? What you’ve had every Gonzaga game this season, basically. Expect a close one. Unless …

Did the Bulldogs figure something out on their recent road excursion? Did the second half at Pepperdine mark a turn in their fortunes?

Did they, dare we write it, build momentum?

WSU: Greg Woods was in Beasley Coliseum last night and he has the game story, which is probably something you don’t want to miss. Unless you are a Utah fan. … Former volleyball assistant Shannon Hunt has landed the head coaching position at Nevada. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner has his weekly Best of the West, with Utah (sixth) included but not Washington State. … However, Wilner does praise the Cougars (and Oregon State) for how they have handled the past few months since the conference exploded. … Nick Daschel ran down the documents from the Pac-2’s scheduling agreement with the WCC for all sports but football and baseball. It will cost WSU and OSU some money to play, which is appropriate. … Washington needed to add to Colorado’s Seattle woes. The Huskies couldn’t. It’s another tough loss for UW and a big win for the Buffs. … Oregon could sure use a win against Arizona State. The Sun Devils may be the surprise of the conference. … Ninth-ranked Arizona takes its last trip to Oregon State’s Gill Coliseum tonight. … Mark Madsen played at Stanford. Friday night he’ll coach Cal against the Cardinal. Odd, huh? … We can pass along this power ranking of the women as well this morning. … Oregon will host Utah. … Oregon State loves the challenge of the Pac-12 schedule. Another challenge awaits with Colorado visiting. … In football news, we mentioned this yesterday, but Washington’s 2024 roster earned a big boost yesterday and may earn some more over the next week. … The ACC figured out its 2024 schedule, with Cal and Stanford’s first conference games happening in the Eastern Time Zone. … Oregon State’s game with the Bears had to change dates too, as the conference gave California a bye in October, not September. … The Arizona staff is coming together with Brent Brennan reaching far and wide for assistants.

Gonzaga: If you want better analysis of tonight’s game, we implore you to head directly to Jim Meehan’s preview. Well, that and his key matchup. … Theo Lawson shares the news Braden Huff earned WCC freshman of the week honors once more. … Greg Lee has a notebook, leading with Lisa Fortier’s thoughts on Tara VanDerveer setting an all-time wins record. But he also covers big weeks for WSU and EWU as well.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a roundup of Wednesday night’s wrestling action.

EWU: Northern Colorado resides just behind the Eagles in the Big Sky standings. The two teams meet tonight in Cheney. Dan Thompson has a preview, one that spotlights the Bear player with his own spotlight during games: Saint Thomas, the conference’s leading scorer. … Dan also has a football story as Aaron Best has settled on a new defensive coordinator, promoting Eric Sanders into the spot. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Northern Colorado’s women have won five consecutive times headed into tonight’s game against visiting Eastern.

Kraken: The four-game losing streak is over, done in by a 6-2 win over Chicago with Joey Daccord still in goal despite Philipp Grubauer finally being healthy.

Seahawks: Seattle’s draft class did pretty darn well. Maybe as well as the year before’s class. … No, Jim Harbaugh is not leaving Michigan for the Hawks. He left for the Chargers instead. Who is Seattle going to finally settle on? Your guess might be as good as John Schneider’s. Let’s make a decision already. … Two pretty interesting games are on tap this Sunday. Hopefully, they’ll be good as well.

Storm: One of the best players in the WNBA is a free agent and talking with Seattle.

Sounders: Seattle officially announced their newest offensive threat.

Reign: The best scorer in South Korea’s history will be playing in Seattle.

