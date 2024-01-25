Biden takes on Trump, promotes ‘infrastructure decade’ in Wisconsin

By Katie Rogers New York Times

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Consumer confidence is up. Fears of a recession are abating. The economy is growing. And a corroded bridge in Wisconsin is receiving more funding.

It is a wintry mix of positive news for President Joe Biden, who traveled to the shores of a bay near Lake Superior on Thursday to stand at the foot of the Blatnik Bridge, a structure that his administration said would have failed by 2030 without a $1 billion infusion provided by the bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden championed.

The president was there to talk infrastructure and the economy, and to contrast his performance with that of his predecessor and likely general election challenger, former President Donald Trump.

“The economic growth is stronger than we had during the Trump administration,” Biden, dressed in a casual pullover sweater, said as he addressed Wisconsinites assembled at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior. “We obviously have more work to do, but we’re making real progress.”

As the president spoke, Trump was taking the stand in a defamation trial in New York, offering a striking split-screen comparison that the Biden campaign has welcomed.

Biden and his advisers believe projects like the Blatnik, taking place in the backyards of Americans living in battleground states like Wisconsin, could be enough to bolster optimism and overcome pervasive skepticism about the state of the economy.

In his event, Biden talked about the $6.1 billion that had been invested in Wisconsin and the $5.7 billion in Minnesota, located just over the bridge, which supports agriculture, shipping and forestry industries in the upper Midwest. The Blatnik had corroded and been clogged with construction and detours.

“For decades people talked about replacing this bridge, but it never got done,” Biden said. “Until today.”

Bipartisan law or not, no Republican lawmakers assembled to greet Biden. (“I’m sorry to say the vast majority voted against it,” Biden said, a number that includes Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Republican representing the district where the bridge is located.)

The Democratic governors of Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up. “This would not have happened without Biden,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers told attendees.

Several other Democrats, including Sens. Tina Smith of Minnesota and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, accompanied the president as he observed the bridge and, later, met with people at a taproom next to the brewery. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota sipped a glass of beer as she mingled next to Biden.

Even without no-show Republicans, who are quickly closing ranks around Trump, there are other headwinds to overcome.

Biden has faced low approval ratings on the economy. And he has been criticized by other Democrats over whether it was smart of him to adopt Bidenomics as a namesake effort to take credit for an economy that Americans have repeatedly signaled they don’t feel excited about.

On Thursday, Biden did not seem to be feeling any qualms. In the brewery, he stood in front of a pole that had letters spelling “Bidenomics,” and assailed Trump for what he called “hollowing out communities, shutting down communities and leaving Americans behind.”

For his part, Trump has attacked Biden on just about everything, but has also falsely claimed that low unemployment numbers under the Biden administration are not real.

Elsewhere in the Midwest, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen took rare aim at Trump during a speech in Chicago.

“Our country’s infrastructure has been deteriorating for decades,” Yellen said. “In the Trump administration, the idea of doing anything to fix it was a punchline.”

There was truth to her comment. During Trump’s presidency, he would often veer away from infrastructure-related speeches to attack his enemies. In his first Infrastructure Week-themed event in 2017, he accused James Comey, whom he had fired as FBI director, of committing perjury and of leaking to the news media. He later proposed a $2 trillion infrastructure package without specifics on how he’d get the money. The phrase “Infrastructure Week” became a running joke in Washington.

In November 2021, Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law.

“Instead of infrastructure week, America is having an infrastructure decade,” Biden said, referring to the work his administration has done.

In a show of how significant Wisconsin will be in the November election, Biden traveled there just three days after Vice President Kamala Harris began a nationwide tour for reproductive rights in an event outside Milwaukee. Wisconsin is a battleground state where his campaign is focusing on courting Black voters, young voters and any voters who might help him wrest the state’s 10 electoral votes from Trump.

Though Trump was in court, the Republican National Committee released a statement criticizing Biden for making the trip and blaming Bidenomics for economic problems.

“With staggering inflation and negative economic growth, Wisconsinites are feeling the brunt of Joe Biden’s failures,” the group’s chair, Ronna McDaniel, said in a statement. “Try as he might, it’s too little, too late to impress workers and families who are living paycheck to paycheck thanks to Bidenomics.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.