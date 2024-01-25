Church roof collapses in Connecticut; no injuries reported

The roof of the First Congregational Church on 66 Union St. in New London, Conn., collapsed Thursday. (Aaron Flaum/Hartford Courant/TNS)

By Justin Muszynski Hartford Courant

HARTFORD, Conn. – Emergency crews responded to a building collapse at an old church in New London on Thursday afternoon.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to Engaging Heaven Church, which shares space with First Congregational Church at 66 Union St., sometime before 2 p.m., after the roof of the building collapsed, according to the New London Police Department.

According to a Facebook post, there was no one believed to be inside the church at the time.

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd, issued a statement.

“I spoke to New London Mayor (Michael) Passero, who described a strong, thorough effort by first responders to make sure that first reports of no injury are confirmed,” Courtney said.

“Our office will continue to monitor developments, and we stand ready to help if federal assistance is needed.”

Police asked the public to steer clear of the area and avoid Union, Masonic and State streets as well as Eugene O’Neill Drive and Gov. Winthrop Boulevard.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday he was aware of the collapse of a church and was in contact with emergency officials.

“I am in communication with State Police and emergency management officials regarding the church collapse in New London, and we have deployed state emergency services personnel and equipment to assist in response efforts,” Lamont said.

“I urge everyone in the area to follow the direction of law enforcement and other first responders who are working to keep the community safe,” he said.