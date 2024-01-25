Fun free events sponsored by Innovia Foundation are slated for Saturday

It’s the 50th anniversary of Expo ‘74 and it’s also been a half-century since the Innovia Foundation was born.

The foundation was formed by a group of concerned citizens inspired by the change and promise of the World’s Fair.

“The ladies who were part of that junior league were all about community and thinking about tomorrow and we’re still benefiting from that,” Innovia Foundation CEO Shelly O’ Quinn said.

Innovia Foundation’s 50th anniversary celebration will commence Saturday in and around Riverfront Park.

Entry to the Numerica Skate Ribbon, the Looff Carrousel and Mobius Discovery Center will be free and open to all throughout the day. The Innovia Foundation extends to Coeur d’Alene. Families and individuals can enjoy free skate admission and skate rentals from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Our theme is celebrating community,” O’Quinn said. “We want to bring the community together. We’re going to honor Expo ‘74 this weekend and throughout the year.”

Innovia will sponsor events the first of every month. For more information, go to www.innovia.org