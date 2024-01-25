Mead jumps out to commanding lead, topples rival Mt. Spokane to claim Greater Spokane League title

Mead senior Jeroen Smith, right, takes down Mt. Spokane’s Gabe Singley during a Greater Spokane League dual on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at Mt. Spokane High School in Spokane, Wash. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

Mead wrestling coach Phil McLean stresses the importance of wrestling the best at the end of the season, not the start of it.

But looking at the Panthers’ team and individual results over the past few months, it’s hard to spot anything other than high-level success out of the two-time defending State 3A champions.

That trend continued in Thursday night’s convincing 55-15 victory over rival Mt. Spokane in the neon-soaked “Glowdown Showdown” to cap a perfect run through Greater Spokane League duals for the Panthers.

“They’ve been steady ever since the first practice of the season and it’s continued through each dual and tournament,” McLean said. “These are some of the best and hardest workers I’ve ever had, so it shouldn’t surprise me that they’ve stayed so consistent in their preparation and results.”

The victory for Mead (9-0) – the top-ranked 3A team in the state – was not only a statement to the rest of the state, but also a redemption win after last season’s 39-31 home loss to the Wildcats in the regular-season finale.

Josh Neiwert, one of only a handful of seniors for the Panthers, said getting the victory was important not only for postseason momentum, but also to cap his career with a victory over their rivals.

“I wouldn’t say it was something that was on everyone’s mind, but it was something I’ve been thinking a lot about,” Neiwert said. “I didn’t go into last year expecting to lose that match, but it’s proof that anything can happen and you have to lock in when its time to go.”

This time around, the Panthers were ready to roll from the first whistle. With the near-capacity crowd in full swing, Mead opened up an 18-0 lead behind pins from Billy Weisgerber, James Mason and Neiwert.

“Last year we were on the other end and started off so slow, so it was really important for us to get off to a quick start,” Neiwert said.

The Wildcats (7-2), ranked sixth in 3A, didn’t roll over, though, as junior standout Jason Bonnett answered back with the first of two Mt. Spokane pins of the evening.

But Mead’s depth, as it has all season, proved too much to overcome. Senior Jeroen Smith earned a pin at 157 pounds to put Mead on top 28-6, setting the table for Ethan Harvey’s 8-6 overtime victory over Blake Falkner in the most competitive match of the night.

“It’s big, especially in a high school match, to get going quick, but also to win the high-emotion matches like Ethan did,” McLean said. “A crowd like this, and getting some of these kids under the bright lights, can be tough if you get in a hole. So it was key for us to get the wins we did.”

Mt. Spokane’s second pin came courtesy of state-title contender Brendan Hughes, who toppled Mead’s Austin Fredrick in 3 minutes, 23 seconds at 285 pounds.

Fans were also treated to a showdown of the state’s top ranked wrestlers at 106, as Mead’s Kaysic Lundquist outlasted Mt. Spokane senior Tanner Crosby 6-5. Lundquist has won three straight over Crosby after the Wildcats’ standout claimed victories at the district and regional tournaments last year.

Both teams’ attentions turn to next weekend’s district tournament at the Spokane Convention Center, the first step toward earning a berth to Mat Classic XXXV on Feb. 16-17 in Tacoma.

“This isn’t our end goal, the end goal is to be even better the next three weeks all the way through state,” McLean said. “They can’t start talking about what should happen, because so many things can change between sickness and injury. We just have to take everything one match at a time and put everything we have on the mat.”